Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best BRITs 2025 after party outfits: from Jade Thirlwall to Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostle - see more
Subscribe
The best BRITs 2025 after party outfits: from Jade Thirlwall to Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostle - see more
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

The best BRIT Awards 2025 after party outfits

Check out the showstopping post-awards ceremony outfits from Jade Thirlwall, Cruz Beckham and more

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The BRITs may have ended, but the showstopping fashion was far from finished on Saturday night.

As the evening continued, the stars swapped red carpet glamour for after-party extravagance, stepping out in looks that were just as dazzling, more daring and utterly glamorous. 

From sleek, slinky dresses to bold, statement-making ensembles, the after-party circuit is where celebrities let loose and experiment with style. 

In previous years, we’ve seen the likes of Dua Lipa embrace edgy mini dresses and Maya Jama stun in sequins. This year is no exception, with A-listers bringing their A-game to London’s hottest post-BRITs soirées. 

Here’s a look at the 10 best-dressed stars as the celebrations continued into the early hours...

Jade Thirlwall© Getty Images

Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix member had a successful night, scooping her first solo award for Best Pop Act and performing as a solo artist at the ceremony for the first time.

For the after party Jade opted for a draped mini, thigh high black boots and gloves. 

Munroe Bergdorf© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

Munroe Bergdorf

The author, model and activist sported a seriously sexy shimmering black number with cut out detail for an after party at Claridge's.

Jackie Apostel & Cruz Beckham© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

Jackie Apostel & Cruz Beckham

The cutest new couple on the block stopped by the Warner Music Group and Hennessy after party with Jackie opting for a flawless suit complete with tie while Cruz plumped for a timeless leather jacket. 

Becky Hill© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Uni

Becky Hill

Songstress Becky Hill stopped by the Universal Music after party in a gorgeous denim corset and black trousers combo, complete with a slick back pony. 

Charli Howard© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

Charli Howard

We assume there was a lot of talc involved in the removal of this amazing latex dress, sported by model Charli Howard.

Olivia Atwood© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Uni

Olivia Atwood

The Love Island legend and documentary maker plumped for a stunning sheer shirt by Rick Owens and Abbott Lyon jewellery. 

Nikki Lily© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

Nikki Lily

The Youtuber and author looked cute as a button in this matching set by Christopher Kane for Self Portrait. 

Patricia Bright© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

Patricia Bright

The social media sensation opted for an absolutely cracking pair of jeans and matching top with some seriously sparkling jewellery and gold accessories. 

Paloma Faith© Getty Images

Paloma Faith

The wickedly funny singer went for drama for her after party appearance, with a sheer pink co-ord teamed with racy suspender tights and red razor sharp heels. 

Bel Priestley© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War

Bel Priestley

Actress and internet personality Bel gets a 10 from us for this amazing shimmering cut out dress paired with laid back locks and simple jewellery.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More