The best BRIT Awards 2025 after party outfits

The BRITs may have ended, but the showstopping fashion was far from finished on Saturday night.
As the evening continued, the stars swapped red carpet glamour for after-party extravagance, stepping out in looks that were just as dazzling, more daring and utterly glamorous.
From sleek, slinky dresses to bold, statement-making ensembles, the after-party circuit is where celebrities let loose and experiment with style.
In previous years, we’ve seen the likes of Dua Lipa embrace edgy mini dresses and Maya Jama stun in sequins. This year is no exception, with A-listers bringing their A-game to London’s hottest post-BRITs soirées.
Here’s a look at the 10best-dressed stars as the celebrations continued into the early hours...
Jade Thirlwall
The Little Mix member had a successful night, scooping her first solo award for Best Pop Act and performing as a solo artist at the ceremony for the first time.
For the after party Jade opted for a draped mini, thigh high black boots and gloves.
Munroe Bergdorf
The author, model and activist sported a seriously sexy shimmering black number with cut out detail for an after party at Claridge's.
Jackie Apostel & Cruz Beckham
The cutest new couple on the block stopped by the Warner Music Group and Hennessy after party with Jackie opting for a flawless suit complete with tie while Cruz plumped for a timeless leather jacket.
Becky Hill
Songstress Becky Hill stopped by the Universal Music after party in a gorgeous denim corset and black trousers combo, complete with a slick back pony.
Charli Howard
We assume there was a lot of talc involved in the removal of this amazing latex dress, sported by model Charli Howard.
Olivia Atwood
The Love Island legend and documentary maker plumped for a stunning sheer shirt by Rick Owens and Abbott Lyon jewellery.
Nikki Lily
The Youtuber and author looked cute as a button in this matching set by Christopher Kane for Self Portrait.
Patricia Bright
The social media sensation opted for an absolutely cracking pair of jeans and matching top with some seriously sparkling jewellery and gold accessories.
Paloma Faith
The wickedly funny singer went for drama for her after party appearance, with a sheer pink co-ord teamed with racy suspender tights and red razor sharp heels.
Bel Priestley
Actress and internet personality Bel gets a 10 from us for this amazing shimmering cut out dress paired with laid back locks and simple jewellery.
