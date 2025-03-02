The best BRIT Awards 2025 after party outfits

The BRITs may have ended, but the showstopping fashion was far from finished on Saturday night.

As the evening continued, the stars swapped red carpet glamour for after-party extravagance, stepping out in looks that were just as dazzling, more daring and utterly glamorous.

From sleek, slinky dresses to bold, statement-making ensembles, the after-party circuit is where celebrities let loose and experiment with style.

In previous years, we’ve seen the likes of Dua Lipa embrace edgy mini dresses and Maya Jama stun in sequins. This year is no exception, with A-listers bringing their A-game to London’s hottest post-BRITs soirées.

Here’s a look at the 10 best-dressed stars as the celebrations continued into the early hours...

© Getty Images Jade Thirlwall The Little Mix member had a successful night, scooping her first solo award for Best Pop Act and performing as a solo artist at the ceremony for the first time. For the after party Jade opted for a draped mini, thigh high black boots and gloves.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War Munroe Bergdorf The author, model and activist sported a seriously sexy shimmering black number with cut out detail for an after party at Claridge's.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War Jackie Apostel & Cruz Beckham The cutest new couple on the block stopped by the Warner Music Group and Hennessy after party with Jackie opting for a flawless suit complete with tie while Cruz plumped for a timeless leather jacket.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Uni Becky Hill Songstress Becky Hill stopped by the Universal Music after party in a gorgeous denim corset and black trousers combo, complete with a slick back pony.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War Charli Howard We assume there was a lot of talc involved in the removal of this amazing latex dress, sported by model Charli Howard.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Uni Olivia Atwood The Love Island legend and documentary maker plumped for a stunning sheer shirt by Rick Owens and Abbott Lyon jewellery.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War Nikki Lily The Youtuber and author looked cute as a button in this matching set by Christopher Kane for Self Portrait.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for War Patricia Bright The social media sensation opted for an absolutely cracking pair of jeans and matching top with some seriously sparkling jewellery and gold accessories.

© Getty Images Paloma Faith The wickedly funny singer went for drama for her after party appearance, with a sheer pink co-ord teamed with racy suspender tights and red razor sharp heels.