The best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2024

As the BRIT Awards 2024 kick off, the red carpet is out in London, signalling a night full of excitement. Celebrities are gathering at the O2 Arena for the event, with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp hosting the ceremony.

The evening promises to be thrilling for fashion lovers, with performances from stars like Dua Lipa, RAYE, and Kylie Minogue, under the guidance of the night's new hosting trio.

This event will be broadcast live for viewers on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30 pm. Additionally, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, who are in the running for Song of the Year with their hit "Miracle," will deliver a "very special" performance, as teased by Calvin.

Thankfully, our beloved A-listers are already showcasing their most eye-catching outfits.

Stay tuned to witness the most exquisite dresses of the evening…

Zara McDermott © JMEnternational Zara McDermott turned heads in her form-fitting red lace gown and glove look.



Yinka Bokinni © Jeff Spicer Yinka Bokinni showed off her bump in a halterneck silk slipdress in the most gorgeous mint green hue.



Lola Clark © Jeff Spicer Lola Clark brought the sparkle in a hooded black disc gown and a fiery red lip.



Hana Martin © Jeff Spicer Hana Martin decided to give the 'no pants' trend ago and absolutely nailed it.



Laura Whitmore © Gareth Cattermole Laura Whitmore decided on a super chic off-the-shoulder gown with circular cutouts and diamante embellishments.



Harriet Rose © JMEnternational Harriet Rose made an entrance in an electric blue one-sleeve gown.

