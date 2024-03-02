Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2024: Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue & Maya Jama
The best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2024

Discover which celebrities are turning heads at the red carpet event

1 hour ago
The best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2024
Orion Scott
Orion Scott
As the BRIT Awards 2024 kick off, the red carpet is out in London, signalling a night full of excitement. Celebrities are gathering at the O2 Arena for the event, with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp hosting the ceremony.

The evening promises to be thrilling for fashion lovers, with performances from stars like Dua Lipa, RAYE, and Kylie Minogue, under the guidance of the night's new hosting trio. 

This event will be broadcast live for viewers on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30 pm. Additionally, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, who are in the running for Song of the Year with their hit "Miracle," will deliver a "very special" performance, as teased by Calvin.

Thankfully, our beloved A-listers are already showcasing their most eye-catching outfits. 

Stay tuned to witness the most exquisite dresses of the evening…

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott© JMEnternational

Zara McDermott turned heads in her form-fitting red lace gown and glove look.

Yinka Bokinni

Yinka Bokinni attends the BRIT Awards 2024 © Jeff Spicer

Yinka Bokinni showed off her bump in a halterneck silk slipdress in the most gorgeous mint green hue.

Lola Clark

Lola Clark attends the BRIT Awards 2024© Jeff Spicer

Lola Clark brought the sparkle in a hooded black disc gown and a fiery red lip.

Hana Martin

Hana Martin attends the BRIT Awards 2024© Jeff Spicer

Hana Martin decided to give the 'no pants' trend ago and absolutely nailed it.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore attends the BRIT Awards 2024 © Gareth Cattermole

Laura Whitmore decided on a super chic off-the-shoulder gown with circular cutouts and diamante embellishments. 

Harriet Rose

Harriet Rose attends the BRIT Awards 2024© JMEnternational

Harriet Rose made an entrance in an electric blue one-sleeve gown.

Indiyah Polak

Indiyah Polak attends The BRIT Awards 2024 in a black mini dress © Dave Benett

Indiyah Polak chose a black mini dress adorned with a giant white flower and matching shoes for tonight's event.

