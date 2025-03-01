Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BRIT Awards 2025: the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
See all the glamorous outfits from the biggest names in music at London's O2 arena...

13 minutes ago
The BRIT Awards have long been a stage for music’s biggest names to showcase their sartorial flair while celebrating their careers in the industry.

As always, the red carpet delivered a masterclass in show-stopping style for 2025. On Saturday evening, London’s O2 Arena brought a mix of high fashion, daring statements, and signature British cool.

From Dua Lipa's 2021 sculptural Vivienne Westwood corset to Harry Styles' headline-making Gucci ensembles, the red carpet has become a spectacle in its own right. 

From past years, we’ve seen everything from Harry Styles’ glorious Gucci ensembles to Dua Lipa’s punk-chic Vivienne Westwood looks—and tonight is proving to be just as unforgettable.

Scroll below to see our round-up of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 BRIT Awards...

Sabrina Carpenter in a pink dress© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter

Espresso singer Sabrina looked like she was auditioning to be Glinda the Good Witch as the singer on everyone's lips arrived in a structured pink creation. The star suited her ruffled look, and she added a shimmering necklace to finish off the ensemble. Her bouncy blonde locks draped down behind her.

Ella Henderson in a denim outfit© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Ella Henderson

British singer Ella was a vision in denim at the BRITs, with her stylish ensemble immediately catching the eye. The 29-year-old was planning on bringing baggy back with her oversized jeans, and her glossy blonde hair was swept to the side.

Teddy Swims in a plush outfit© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Teddy Swims

Teddy will be hoping to walk away tonight with Best International Star following the nomination of his hit Lose Control. The American singer, 32, was a sight to behold in an outfit made entirely out of bright plush toys.

Myles Smith© ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Myles Smith

Myles had a stellar 2024 and has picked up three BRIT Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year. The rising star looked suave in his black suit and tartan tie.

Maura Higgins in a sheer dress© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Maura Higgins

Love Island bombshell Maura was living her full Aphrodite fantasy on the red carpet in a sheer outfit covered in floral arrangements. The star usually wears her brunette locks loose, but for her glam appearance, she wore them up in a crown.

Zara McDermott in a white dress© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Zara McDermott

Former Strictly star Zara was angelic in her maxi-dress, which carried its own ruffled train. The documentary maker looked bronzed and ready as she posed.

