BRIT Awards 2025: the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The BRIT Awards have long been a stage for music’s biggest names to showcase their sartorial flair while celebrating their careers in the industry.

As always, the red carpet delivered a masterclass in show-stopping style for 2025. On Saturday evening, London’s O2 Arena brought a mix of high fashion, daring statements, and signature British cool.

From Dua Lipa's 2021 sculptural Vivienne Westwood corset to Harry Styles' headline-making Gucci ensembles, the red carpet has become a spectacle in its own right.

From past years, we’ve seen everything from Harry Styles’ glorious Gucci ensembles to Dua Lipa’s punk-chic Vivienne Westwood looks—and tonight is proving to be just as unforgettable.

Scroll below to see our round-up of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 BRIT Awards...

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Sabrina Carpenter Espresso singer Sabrina looked like she was auditioning to be Glinda the Good Witch as the singer on everyone's lips arrived in a structured pink creation. The star suited her ruffled look, and she added a shimmering necklace to finish off the ensemble. Her bouncy blonde locks draped down behind her.



© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Ella Henderson British singer Ella was a vision in denim at the BRITs, with her stylish ensemble immediately catching the eye. The 29-year-old was planning on bringing baggy back with her oversized jeans, and her glossy blonde hair was swept to the side.



© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Teddy Swims Teddy will be hoping to walk away tonight with Best International Star following the nomination of his hit Lose Control. The American singer, 32, was a sight to behold in an outfit made entirely out of bright plush toys.



© ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Myles Smith Myles had a stellar 2024 and has picked up three BRIT Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year. The rising star looked suave in his black suit and tartan tie.



© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Maura Higgins Love Island bombshell Maura was living her full Aphrodite fantasy on the red carpet in a sheer outfit covered in floral arrangements. The star usually wears her brunette locks loose, but for her glam appearance, she wore them up in a crown.

