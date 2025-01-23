Charli XCX leads BRITs nominations – see full list

The BRIT Awards are back! Returning to The O2 arena on Saturday 1 March, the star-studded ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.
After last year's show saw RAYE breaking records and bagging six statuettes, fans are already wondering who will reign supreme in 2025 – and now we know who's in the running. Find out who's nominated for a coveted BRIT Award…
BRIT Awards 2025 - nominations
Artist of the Year
- Beadabobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the Year
- Bring Me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Best New Artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Song of the Year with Mastercard
- Artemes - I Like The Way You Kiss Me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS & Camrin Watson feat. bbyclose - Kisses
- Band4Band - Central Cee feat. lil baby
- Guess - Billie Eilish & Charli XCX
- Backbone - Chase & Status feat. Stormzy
- Feels Like I'm Falling in Love - Coldplay
- Training Season - Dua Lipa
- Alibi - Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental
- Angel of My Dreams - JADE
- Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji
- Thick Of It - KSI feat. Trippie Redd
- Stargazing - Myles Smith
- Your Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder
- Somedays - Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, DOD
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Preclude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party
- Brat - Charli XCX
- Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
- Radical Optimism - Dua Lipa
- Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective
International Artist of the Year
- Adrienne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler The Creator
International Song of the Year
- Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
- Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan
- End of Beginning - Djo
- Houdini - Eminem
- Too Sweet - Hozier
- Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
- Stick Season - Noah Kaha
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
- Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
- Lose Control - Teddy Swims
- Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman
International Group of the Year
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Alternative/Rock Act
- Beabadobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Pop Act
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
R&B Act
- Clear Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE
Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy