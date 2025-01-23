Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charli XCX leads BRITs nominations – see full list
Charli XCX performing in a silver dress© WireImage

One of the biggest nights in music is just around the corner

Megan Bull
TV Writer
12 minutes ago
The BRIT Awards are back! Returning to The O2 arena on Saturday 1 March, the star-studded ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. 

After last year's show saw RAYE breaking records and bagging six statuettes, fans are already wondering who will reign supreme in 2025 – and now we know who's in the running. Find out who's nominated for a coveted BRIT Award…

BRIT Awards 2025 - nominations 

Artist of the Year

  • Beadabobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again..
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Group of the Year

  • Bring Me the Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

Song of the Year with Mastercard

  • Artemes - I Like The Way You Kiss Me
  • The Beatles - Now And Then
  • BL3SS & Camrin Watson feat. bbyclose - Kisses
  • Band4Band - Central Cee feat. lil baby
  • Guess - Billie Eilish & Charli XCX
  • Backbone - Chase & Status feat. Stormzy
  • Feels Like I'm Falling in Love - Coldplay
  • Training Season - Dua Lipa
  • Alibi - Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental
  • Angel of My Dreams - JADE
  • Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji
  • Thick Of It - KSI feat. Trippie Redd
  • Stargazing - Myles Smith
  • Your Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder
  • Somedays - Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, DOD

Mastercard Album of the Year

  • Preclude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party
  • Brat - Charli XCX
  • Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
  • Radical Optimism - Dua Lipa
  • Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective

International Artist of the Year

  • Adrienne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyonce
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler The Creator

International Song of the Year

  • Beautiful Things - Benson Boone
  • Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce
  • Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
  • Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan
  • End of Beginning - Djo
  • Houdini - Eminem
  • Too Sweet - Hozier
  • Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
  • Stick Season - Noah Kaha
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
  • Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
  • Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
  • Lose Control - Teddy Swims
  • Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman

International Group of the Year

  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines D.C
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

Alternative/Rock Act

  • Beabadobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender

Pop Act

  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

R&B Act

  • Clear Sol
  • FLO
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • RAYE

Dance Act

  • Becky Hill
  • Charli XCX
  • Chase & Status
  • Fred again..
  • Nia Archives

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy

