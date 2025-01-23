Charli XCX leads BRITs nominations – see full list

The BRIT Awards are back! Returning to The O2 arena on Saturday 1 March, the star-studded ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

After last year's show saw RAYE breaking records and bagging six statuettes, fans are already wondering who will reign supreme in 2025 – and now we know who's in the running. Find out who's nominated for a coveted BRIT Award…

BRIT Awards 2025 - nominations

Artist of the Year

Beadabobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Artemes - I Like The Way You Kiss Me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS & Camrin Watson feat. bbyclose - Kisses

Band4Band - Central Cee feat. lil baby

Guess - Billie Eilish & Charli XCX

Backbone - Chase & Status feat. Stormzy

Feels Like I'm Falling in Love - Coldplay

Training Season - Dua Lipa

Alibi - Ella Henderson feat. Rudimental

Angel of My Dreams - JADE

Kehlani - Jordan Adetunji

Thick Of It - KSI feat. Trippie Redd

Stargazing - Myles Smith

Your Christmas To Me - Sam Ryder

Somedays - Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, DOD

Mastercard Album of the Year

Preclude to Ecstasy - The Last Dinner Party

Brat - Charli XCX

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Radical Optimism - Dua Lipa

Dance, No One's Watching - Ezra Collective

International Artist of the Year

Adrienne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler The Creator

International Song of the Year

Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan

End of Beginning - Djo

Houdini - Eminem

Too Sweet - Hozier

Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow

Stick Season - Noah Kaha

I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Lose Control - Teddy Swims

Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

R&B Act

Clear Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act