Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez: The best after party looks from the 2025 Oscars

Though the red carpet never fails to impress fashion-wise, it's the after-party looks that style obsessives look to for a belt of after-dark inspiration.
From sheer lace and sparkly chainmail to sleek strapless bodycons and a touch of baby pink, here are all the very best dressed A-Listers who celebrated the awards in style on Sunday evening.
Selena Gomez
Wearing Armani Privé, Selena Gomez channeled sleek sophistication in a strapless black sequin look, which she paired with a side parted bob hairstyle and a decadent diamond choker necklace.
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler proved butter-yellow tones are here to stay for spring 2025. The actress opted for an etheral sequin cutout look from Gucci for the evening.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner embraced emo-chic in an all-black lace look from the Mugler SS92 RTW archives.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney embraced Barbie-core in a stunning blush pink custom Miu Miu gown made with hundreds of delicate pink rhinestones.
Miley Cyrus
Letting her micro-bangs do all the talking, Miley Cyrus donned a strapless custom Maison Margiela black dress.
Zoe Saldana
Posing with her Oscar, Zoe Saldana stunned in a peachy-hued ruffle mini skirt complete with a long train, a simple sheer black longsleeve and a brown leather belt.
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp proved that the midriff is still one of the fashion sphere's most notable trending accessories. The actress decided on an ultra-cute Chanel twinset for the occasion.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding embodied disco ball chic in a dreamy, draped-off-the-shoulder silver gown.
Raye
British singer Raye called on Jacquemus for the occasion, stunning in a white look from the French brand's FW25 RTW collection. She styled the simple yet elegant option to perfection, adding a selection of diamond jewels and a pair of pointed-toe leather pumps.
Iris Law
Iris Law opted for a cool-girl bridal look, styling a simple ivory-toned slip dress fixed with bow fastenings up the sides.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry looked sleek and chic in a dreamy asymmetrical option. The gilden gown featured a sparkly silver figure hugging underlay and was completed with a white draped layer on top- the perfect merging between partywear and sophisticated dressing.
Tate McRae
Pop singer and ultimate It-Girl Tate McRae donned a dreamy silver metal body con for an evening at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She completed her cool-girl look by wearing her hair out in a middle parting.
