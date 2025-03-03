Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez: The best after party looks from the 2025 Oscars
Digital Cover fashion-trends

From Zoe Saldana and Iris Law to Miley Cyrus and Emily Ratajkowski, a Fashion editor weighs in on the best after-party looks everyone is talking about from the 2025 Oscars

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
6 minutes ago
On Sunday night, the world's most acclaimed names in the film industry all joined together in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the 97th Academy Awards

The night kicked off in sartorial style on the red carpet, with Mikey Madison in Dior, Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen and Emma Stone dripping in a custom Louis Vuitton metallic gown. 

Though the red carpet never fails to impress fashion-wise, it's the after-party looks that style obsessives look to for a belt of after-dark inspiration. 

From sheer lace and sparkly chainmail to sleek strapless bodycons and a touch of baby pink, here are all the very best dressed A-Listers who celebrated the awards in style on Sunday evening. 

Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)© Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Wearing Armani Privé, Selena Gomez channeled sleek sophistication in a strapless black sequin look, which she paired with a side parted bob hairstyle and a decadent diamond choker necklace.

Danielle Deadwyler attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler proved butter-yellow tones are here to stay for spring 2025. The actress opted for an etheral sequin cutout look from Gucci for the evening.

Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© WWD via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner embraced emo-chic in an all-black lace look from the Mugler SS92 RTW archives. 

Sydney Sweeney attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney embraced Barbie-core in a stunning blush pink custom Miu Miu gown made with hundreds of delicate pink rhinestones. 

Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© WWD via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Letting her micro-bangs do all the talking, Miley Cyrus donned a strapless custom Maison Margiela black dress.

Zoe Saldana at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© WWD via Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Posing with her Oscar, Zoe Saldana stunned in a peachy-hued ruffle mini skirt complete with a long train, a simple sheer black longsleeve and a brown leather belt. 

Lily-Rose Depp© WWD via Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp proved that the midriff is still one of the fashion sphere's most notable trending accessories. The actress decided on an ultra-cute Chanel twinset for the occasion.

Ellie Goulding attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding embodied disco ball chic in a dreamy, draped-off-the-shoulder silver gown.

Raye at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© WWD via Getty Images

Raye

British singer Raye called on Jacquemus for the occasion, stunning in a white look from the French brand's FW25 RTW collection. She styled the simple yet elegant option to perfection, adding a selection of diamond jewels and a pair of pointed-toe leather pumps.

Iris Law attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Iris Law

Iris Law opted for a cool-girl bridal look, styling a simple ivory-toned slip dress fixed with bow fastenings up the sides.

Halle Berry at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Variety via Getty Images

Halle Berry

Halle Berry looked sleek and chic in a dreamy asymmetrical option. The gilden gown featured a sparkly silver figure hugging underlay and was completed with a white draped layer on top- the perfect merging between partywear and sophisticated dressing.

Tate McRae attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© FilmMagic

Tate McRae

Pop singer and ultimate It-Girl Tate McRae donned a dreamy silver metal body con for an evening at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She completed her cool-girl look by wearing her hair out in a middle parting.

