Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez: The best after party looks from the 2025 Oscars

On Sunday night, the world's most acclaimed names in the film industry all joined together in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the 97th Academy Awards.

The night kicked off in sartorial style on the red carpet, with Mikey Madison in Dior, Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen and Emma Stone dripping in a custom Louis Vuitton metallic gown.

Though the red carpet never fails to impress fashion-wise, it's the after-party looks that style obsessives look to for a belt of after-dark inspiration.

From sheer lace and sparkly chainmail to sleek strapless bodycons and a touch of baby pink, here are all the very best dressed A-Listers who celebrated the awards in style on Sunday evening.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez Wearing Armani Privé, Selena Gomez channeled sleek sophistication in a strapless black sequin look, which she paired with a side parted bob hairstyle and a decadent diamond choker necklace.

© PA Images via Getty Images Danielle Deadwyler Danielle Deadwyler proved butter-yellow tones are here to stay for spring 2025. The actress opted for an etheral sequin cutout look from Gucci for the evening.



© WWD via Getty Images Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner embraced emo-chic in an all-black lace look from the Mugler SS92 RTW archives.



© PA Images via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney embraced Barbie-core in a stunning blush pink custom Miu Miu gown made with hundreds of delicate pink rhinestones.



© WWD via Getty Images Miley Cyrus Letting her micro-bangs do all the talking, Miley Cyrus donned a strapless custom Maison Margiela black dress.

© WWD via Getty Images Zoe Saldana Posing with her Oscar, Zoe Saldana stunned in a peachy-hued ruffle mini skirt complete with a long train, a simple sheer black longsleeve and a brown leather belt.

© WWD via Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp Lily-Rose Depp proved that the midriff is still one of the fashion sphere's most notable trending accessories. The actress decided on an ultra-cute Chanel twinset for the occasion.



© Getty Images Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding embodied disco ball chic in a dreamy, draped-off-the-shoulder silver gown.



© WWD via Getty Images Raye British singer Raye called on Jacquemus for the occasion, stunning in a white look from the French brand's FW25 RTW collection. She styled the simple yet elegant option to perfection, adding a selection of diamond jewels and a pair of pointed-toe leather pumps.

© Getty Images Iris Law Iris Law opted for a cool-girl bridal look, styling a simple ivory-toned slip dress fixed with bow fastenings up the sides.



© Variety via Getty Images Halle Berry Halle Berry looked sleek and chic in a dreamy asymmetrical option. The gilden gown featured a sparkly silver figure hugging underlay and was completed with a white draped layer on top- the perfect merging between partywear and sophisticated dressing.

