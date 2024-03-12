Madonna channelled risqué-Bridgerton for the Oscars afterparty

You know you’re at the world's most cultivated afterparty when Madonna makes an appearance dressed in bloomers and fishnets whilst holding a sign that reads "Leave me alone I’m tired!!"

Unless you’ve been on either an international long-haul flight or taking an online detox, you’ll likely know by now that last Sunday night marked the 96th Academy Awards. Of course, all of our favourites were in attendance. However, it became very clear very quickly that most stars saved the real fun for the after parties.

In true Madonna fashion, the songstress went all out in more ways than one, despite explaining on her Instagram that she needed “A night off.”

© Instagram / @madonna The woman knows how to party

Living up to her name as the ‘Queen of Pop’ the 65-year-old opted for a Bridgerton-approved ensemble, consisting of a purple and blue bedazzled corset, a pair of white bloomers, fishnet stockings, lace-up knee-high boots, sheer white gloves and a feather fringed cape. To top it all off she decided on a bleach blonde sky-high beehive hairdo complete with an accenting feather feature and a lilac-toned eye look with accentuated lashes.

© Instagram / @madonna Icon behaviour

In a series of images posted to her Instagram, the star proved that although she has reached peak star status, she too can't help but swoon over the newly appointed 2024 best actor, Cillian Murphy, captioning her post “ Oscar Party was FUN! Not exactly A night off for a. Girl that i [sic] needs a night off but Im so Happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy - Congratulations.”!

© Instagram / @madonna I for one am loving the lilac

By the looks of her Instagram, she's in for some well-deserved R&R - a few days ago she joined her BFF Kylie Minogue on stage to celebrate International Women’s Day with an incredible duet.