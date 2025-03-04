Victoria Beckham just wore the exact same Paris Fashion Week outfit as last season

Three days from now, British national treasure Victoria Beckham will showcase her autumn/winter 2025 collection for her eponymous brand at Paris Fashion Week.

The 50-year-old has become a regular at arguably the most illustrious week in the fashion month calendar, cementing her Friday evening slot for the past four seasons in a row.

Ahead of her fifth PFW show, the former Spice Girl and wife of David Beckham has arrived in Paris in preparation. Whilst we haven't seen any of her famous family in the French capital just yet, the Beckhams usually step out in full to support the matriarch, with David, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven all putting on a stylish display on the front row.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham was spotted in Paris ahead of her show on Friday

Victoria's first Parisian street style outfit of the season saw her revive the exact same look she sported before her show in November 2024, proving three things: the unwavering timelessness of her wardrobe, the power of statement coat - and that burgundy is still a major trend in 2025.

She re-wore a longline grey coat which was first showcased on the runway in her autumn/winter 2024 collection. The piece featured concealed pockets at the front, belt loops, a self-tie belt and splits at the side. The pièce de résistance was the statement collar that VB had turned upwards to cover her face, reaching just below the nose, in a look that said Inspector Gadget meets hiding from your ex.

© GC Images She recycled the same outfit as last season

A pair of white wide-leg trousers and chunky black boots completed her outfit - the exact same pairings she chose to wear last season. The same luxurious burgundy bag and a pair of brown-framed oversized sunglasses completed her cosy-chic ensemble.

Victoria is known for wearing and creating pieces with clean lines and muted colour palettes that stand the test of the convoluted trend cycles.

© Marc Piasecki Victoria in November 2024

Sophisticated, versatile and effortlessly easy, today she proved why her style is unmatched.

We can't wait to see what else she wears for the duration of the week...