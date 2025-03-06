If there's one person we can always rely on for spring styling inspiration, it's Sienna Miller.

The British fashion icon has been front and centre of Pinterest pages and sartorial mood boards since she surged onto the scene in the early 2000s. The mother-of-two is a notable name in the world of modern boho dressing but is equally as masterful at styling up the most tantalising trends of the moment - from sheer dressing to officecore preppy and low-fuss model off-duty separates.

It would be remiss, therefore, if we didn't take a look at some of her best outfits to inspire our spring outfits for this season. Thanks to her innate ability to style outfits that remain timeless whilst adhering to trends of today, there are plenty of her past looks that are perfect to take notes from in 2025...

10 Sienna Miller outfits to inspire your spring 2025 wardrobe



1/ 10 © Getty Images Modern Boho At Chloé's SS25 show, Sienna put a contemporary spin on her signature boho style. We love her combination of muted pastels, both of which are so on-trend for 2025.

2/ 10 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for For A dress with attitude This dress has so much going on in the best way possible. Sienna's gorgeous Dior dress featured a vertical abstract design, etheral frills on the shoulders and a semi-sheer design. Paired with orange-hued heels, this look screams 'more is more'.

3/ 10 © WireImage Shift dress chic Sienna proved the power of accessories by pairing the most elegant cream mini dress with a turquoise blue bag and abstract slingback heels by Loewe.

4/ 10 © FilmMagic Subtle shades Sienna stunned in 2017 wearing a flouncy, subtle yellow mini dress featuring loose-flowing tiers. Pair with some knee high boots for some extra coverage and you're good to go.

5/ 10 © GC Images The cool-girl classic The most timeless outfit using pieces you already own. A blazer, jeans and a simple underlayer is the easiest spring-chic combo.

6/ 10 © Getty Images Monochrome chic You can never go wrong with cream/white and black. Sienna added a touch of glamour with a pair of striking gold heels.

7/ 10 © Getty Images The day-to-night jeans 'fit We love this look because it is just as appropriate to wear in the day as it is in the evening. Simply button up the blazer for daytime, and pop on a pair of your chicest heels for after-hours.

8/ 10 © GC Images A statement skirt The easiest way to put a spring (pun intended) in your step this season is to pair any old plain top with a patterned skirt or trousers. We love Sienna's pop of colour with this pleated burnt orange Proenza Schouler number.

9/ 10 © Getty Textures galore Sienna offset an etheral asymmetrical maxi skirt with a chunky, slightly oversized bomber jacket. She added a pair of chunky wedges for a touch of boho cool.