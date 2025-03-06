Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 of Sienna Miller's best outfits to inspire your spring 2025 wardrobe - see photos
Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)© WireImage

10 Sienna Miller outfits to inspire your spring 2025 wardrobe

From Chloé to Proenza Schouler, take style notes from the boho-chic muse this season...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
If there's one person we can always rely on for spring styling inspiration, it's Sienna Miller. 

The British fashion icon has been front and centre of Pinterest pages and sartorial mood boards since she surged onto the scene in the early 2000s. The mother-of-two is a notable name in the world of modern boho dressing but is equally as masterful at styling up the most tantalising trends of the moment - from sheer dressing to officecore preppy and low-fuss model off-duty separates. 

It would be remiss, therefore, if we didn't take a look at some of her best outfits to inspire our spring outfits for this season. Thanks to her innate ability to style outfits that remain timeless whilst adhering to trends of today, there are plenty of her past looks that are perfect to take notes from in 2025...

10 Sienna Miller outfits to inspire your spring 2025 wardrobe

1/10

Sienna Miller attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Modern Boho

At Chloé's SS25 show, Sienna put a contemporary spin on her signature boho style. We love her combination of muted pastels, both of which are so on-trend for 2025.

2/10

Sienna Miller attends the Formula E cocktail party in the Italian capital ahead of the first-ever E-Prix in Rome at Casina Valadier on April 13, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Formula E)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for For

A dress with attitude

This dress has so much going on in the best way possible. Sienna's gorgeous Dior dress featured a vertical abstract design, etheral frills on the shoulders and a semi-sheer design. Paired with orange-hued heels, this look screams 'more is more'.

3/10

Sienna Miller attends a memorial service for Sir David Frost at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/WireImage)© WireImage

Shift dress chic

Sienna proved the power of accessories by pairing the most elegant cream mini dress with a turquoise blue bag and abstract slingback heels by Loewe.

4/10

Sienna Miller arrives at the Premiere of Amazon Studios' 'The Lost City of Z' at ArcLight Hollywood on April 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Subtle shades

Sienna stunned in 2017 wearing a flouncy, subtle yellow mini dress featuring loose-flowing tiers. Pair with some knee high boots for some extra coverage and you're good to go.

5/10

Sienna Miller walking through West London on May 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)© GC Images

The cool-girl classic

The most timeless outfit using pieces you already own. A blazer, jeans and a simple underlayer is the easiest spring-chic combo.

6/10

Sienna Miller arrives on the red carpet for the Santos de Cartier Watch Launch at Pier 48 on April 5, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Monochrome chic

You can never go wrong with cream/white and black. Sienna added a touch of glamour with a pair of striking gold heels.

7/10

Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The day-to-night jeans 'fit

We love this look because it is just as appropriate to wear in the day as it is in the evening. Simply button up the blazer for daytime, and pop on a pair of your chicest heels for after-hours.

8/10

Sienna Miller arrives to "The Lost City of Z" screening at the Robin Williams Center For Media And Entertainment on April 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)© GC Images

A statement skirt

The easiest way to put a spring (pun intended) in your step this season is to pair any old plain top with a patterned skirt or trousers. We love Sienna's pop of colour with this pleated burnt orange Proenza Schouler number.

9/10

Sienna Miller in a white dress © Getty

Textures galore

Sienna offset an etheral asymmetrical maxi skirt with a chunky, slightly oversized bomber jacket. She added a pair of chunky wedges for a touch of boho cool.

10/10

Sienna Miller is seen on March 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images)© GC Images

The failproof combination

Last but certainly not least, Sienna proved why the classic trench coat is a transitional season must-have. Versatile and effortless, she paired hers with blue jeans, a white tee and a colourful accessory.

