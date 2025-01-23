Sienna Miller's Y2K mini dress is set to be a major 2025 fashion trend

Sienna Miller's never-ending style file is unwavering.

The Anatomy of a Scandal actress has been everybody's favourite fashion muse since her 2000s heyday, notably for schooling the world in how to perfect boho-chic.

But her sartorial agenda doesn't end there. Preppy tailoring, sheer dresses and perfect partywear also pepper her wardrobe, inspiring our wishlists for every occasion. Proving that fashion comes full circle, one of her stunning retro outfits is set to be one of 2025's biggest colour trends.

© WireImage Sienna Miller stunned in an ice blue mini dress in 2009

In 2009, she oozed It-girl glamour in an etheral frosty blue strapless mini dress by Thakoon, featuring elegant ruching and a slight fit-and-flare silhouette. She paired it with a small gold Bottega Veneta clutch bag - the ultimate eveningwear classic - and a pair of strappy gold heels.

According to the spring/summer runways of 2025, this elegant, pale hue is going to return with full force for this warm-weather season.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Paco Rabanne SS25 © Getty Images Stella McCartney SS25

Paco Rabanne sashayed swathes of billowing blue material down the catwalk, Loewe stuck its signature playful edge on classic tailoring, and Stella McCartney incorporated icy turquoise tones with seventies-esque statement shoulder pads.

London-based bridal boutique Grace Loves Lace also predicts this cool icy blue hue is going to be a go-to bridesmaid colour scheme in 2025.

© Getty Images Loewe SS25

"The runways of Milan and Paris have embraced this cooler palette, with designers like Chloé and Stella McCartney weaving it throughout their latest catwalk styles," explains the website. As an alternative to traditional pastels, icy blue shines under the lens, capturing the light in a way that doesn’t compete with the bride’s white."

"Its versatility shines in both outdoor and indoor settings, from a beach ceremony to a European destination wedding. When paired with silver accessories, ice blue evokes a modern, clean aesthetic that feels at once fresh and classic, creating a beautiful balance of cool tones."