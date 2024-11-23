Sienna Miller's stunning power suit is the epitome of winter chic

Sienna Miller making public appearances are few and far between, especially since the birth of her second child in February this year - the first one with her current partner Oli Green.

Whenever the 42-year-old does step out, however, we're guaranteed to receive a lesson in sophisticated dressing with a casual edge thanks to her impeccable street style agenda.

On Friday night the Anatomy of a Scandal star stepped out in New York with her beau for a screening of Marion at the Cinema by NeueHouse in Manhattan.

© Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock Sienna Miller attended a screening of Marion in New York on Friday

She proved why she's one of the globe's most coveted style icons, putting together an easy-to-recreate outfit formula that was effortlessly chic.

Sienna opted for a camel-coloured double-breasted blazer with a slightly oversized fit and tortoiseshell buttons. A pair of matching, high-waisted straight-leg trousers and a black, fitted, round-neck baselayer completed her effortless look.

© TheStewartofNY She and her partner Oli Green wore matching earthy tones

For accessories, she paired her ensemble with brown patent-heeled boots with a wood-effect block heel - a footwear choice that screams Sienna Miller-cool and a baby blue hobo bag that added a pop of colour.

A statement gold necklace with a leather-look chain injected a touch of the boho aesthetic she became synonymous with in the mid-2000s and has recently revived (no doubt with a helping hand from Chemena Kamali, who singlehandedly brought boho back in all its glory when she took over as Creative Director of Chloé).

It appears that power suits are Sienna's favoured silhouette for the autumn/winter season.

© Getty The actress wore a crisp white suit for the evening

Last month, she was spotted leaving London's Louie restaurant in a pristine white tailored set, featuring crisp lines, a single-breasted silhouette, a pair of matching trousers and a button-up waistcoat. The ivory aesthetic was elevated by some black leather-look heels with an open-toe design, in addition to a bronzed tiger print clutch bag, which injected the actress’ look with a dose of sartorial sass.