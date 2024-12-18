Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sienna Miller champions controversial trend during luxe shopping spree
Sienna Miller is pictured out in Notting Hill doing some Christmas Shopping. Credit: GoffPhotos.com Ref: KGC-102 © GoffPhotos.com

The Anatomy of a Scandal actress was spotted out in Notting Hill on Tuesday

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
This week, Sienna Miller proved that she's just like the rest of us, leaving her Christmas shopping until the final week before Christmas Day. But one thing we can't compete with is her stellar wardrobe which fashion fans are completely obsessed with.

Whilst she's recognised as an OG boho-chic style muse, the British actress has stepped away from her signature in recent weeks, opting for androgynous tailoring and mesmerising power suits, proving that her sartorial agenda knows no bounds.

The Anatomy of a Scandal protagonist oozed winter cool on Tuesday in Notting Hill, wearing a pair of loose-fitting black jeans, a moss-green fluffy jumper and the 'Bangkok Suede Lace Up Trainers' by Hoff which retail at £110 (if you're on the hunt for a pair of trainers at a similar price point as Adidas Sambas that are different to everybody elses, look no further).

Sienna Millerwas spotted out in Notting Hill on Tuesday © GoffPhotos.com
Sienna Millerwas spotted out in Notting Hill on Tuesday

She perfectly balanced classic street style dressing with a trend-led edge, incorporating some or this season's most coveted styles into her accessories arsenal.

She made the case for the ever-divisive, festival-fuelled bucket hat in winter, sporting a latte-coloured piece with a navy Adidas logo. Her headpiece hue perfectly fits within the 'Mocha Mousse' criteria -  colour wheel wizard Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025. The colour is described as a warm, rich brown hue that "nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort," the brand said in an Instagram post. 

Sienna Miller is pictured out in Notting Hill doing some Christmas Shopping. © GoffPhotos.com
Her outfit seamlessly blended classic and trend-led dressing

Sienna also wore a Prada's 'Arqué' shoulder bag in a luxe yellowish hue that put a winter spin on the industry favourite 'butter yellow' colour of 2024. She added the brand's playful plush white teddy bear charm to her £1,990 bag - a personalisation trend that started on TikTok and made its way to the runways of some of fashion's favourite names.  "The trend has been around since spring of this year. Fashion journalists first pipped the fad as one of 2024’s hottest back in March, noting that the TikTok girlies had started to ‘Jane Birkinify’ their arm candy," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

We can always rely on Sienna for a classic outfit infused with fashion-forward edge.

