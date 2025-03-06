Kate Moss just hard-launched leggings as a 2025 trend

One of the things we love about fashion month is that not only do we get a sense of new trends to expect for the season ahead, but we also get a whiff of the retro, totally unexpected ones that are set to make a resurgence.

Millennials: get ready, because it appears the super skintight skinny trousers are making a resurgence in 2025.

If Kate Moss says something is a trend again, it means it's a trend. The 55-year-old fashion icon stepped out for Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, and her entire outfit was a love letter to the 2010s.

© Corbis via Getty Images Kate Moss attended the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show

The industry veteran oozed cool in a pair of high-waisted leggings from Stella's latest collection and a daring, v-neck lace bodysuit from the SS22 collection. She layered the ensemble with an oversized leather bomber jacket from spring 2025 and wore a pair of skyscraping mules from 2012 that screamed 2000s boho summer.

© Getty Images She revived the skinny leg trouser for 2025

This isn’t the first reintroduction we’ve had to skinny trousers this year. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, officially announced her new Instagram account on New Year's Day, with a fashion-fuelled introductory video filmed by Prince Harry on a beach in their hometown of Montecito.

In true Meghan style, she wore an effortlessly chic casual outfit consisting of a loose-fitting white shirt and crisp matching skinny jeans with the hems rolled up, hard-launching the return of skin-sculpting, controversial silhouette for the new year.

We saw a glimpse of the silhouette's revival on the AW24 runways, with Miu Miu, Versace, Prada and Louis Vuitton among the designer brands ringing in the return.

© Getty Images Miu Miu AW24

Kate was joined in the front row at Stella's show alongside the likes of Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Olivia Colman, Cameron Diaz and Brigitte Macron - a star-studded lineup if we ever saw one.