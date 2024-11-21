Lila Moss’ cool-girl street style look oozes Kate Moss casual

It’s clear that Lila Moss has undoubtedly inherited her mum's style. Seen on the set of a photoshoot, she bears an uncanny resemblance to the supermodel in her younger modelling days.

The daughter of British supermodel and icon Kate Moss, the rising model gave us a lesson in the art of covetable casualwear. After following in Kate’s footsteps on the runway, she never misses when it comes to a street style moment that has us trying to recreate her look.

© MEGA Lila exudes confidence in this casual cool look

She wore a pair of low-rise baggy jeans, a new firm favourite in our wardrobes. She styled them with a basic DKNY tee tucked in and a black trench coat over the top. Hitching the sleeves right up, it gives an effortlessly cool finish and completely transforms the look. With the DKNY logo clearly visible on her t-shirt, it’s left us wondering if Lila is set to be the new face of the brand.

She wore her long blonde hair down and tousled, complimenting her casual outfit and a fresh bare-faced look, she exudes a confident, laidback energy. Lila no doubt learnt how to make casualwear chic from her mother, a seasoned professional at it.

© TheStewartofNY We love Lila's crisp all white look

Most recently, Lila attended the WSJ Innovators Awards, where she wore a white cowl-back floor-length dress, styled with a white satin clutch and kept it simple with barely there sandals. At this point, slip dresses and sleek designs are in the Moss DNA. One of Kate’s most iconic looks was her silver sheer slip dress, which she wore to the Elite Model Agency Look event in 1993.

The ability to nail casualwear and nightwear in such a chic, effortless way is a skill clearly passed down from Kate to Lila, and with a combined wardrobe like theirs, it’s no wonder that they are the masters of it.