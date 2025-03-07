Kate Moss just styled silk pyjama shorts with fishnet tights and we are obsessed

Honestly? Kate Moss' style agenda is ageing like a fine wine. The 55-year-old fashion legend's wardrobe choices seem to be getting better and better every minute.

We've loved seeing what she's wearing during the Paris Fashion Week AW25 shows this week, and her latest outfit proves why she will forever be the ultimate style icon.

The former supermodel attended the Isabel Marant show on Friday show on Thursday where designer Kim Bekker flaunted her latest collection down the runway for the French fashion house.

© GC Images Kate styled satin pyjama style mini shorts with fishnet tights

Kate sat on the illustrious front row along the likes of Ella Richards, Taylor Hill and Dree Hemmingway, wearing a pair of silky black shorts with a lace trim, layered over some fishnet tights with microscopic holes.

Of course, underwear as outerwear has been a dominant trend over recent seasons, but Kate is perhaps the OG. Satin slip dresses have been her bread and butter ever since she slipped (pun intended) onto the scene in the 90s. Styling her mini shorts over fishnets was the ultimate way to give the coveted trend an after-hours feel.

© Getty Images for Isabel Marant She stepped out at the Isabel Marant AW25 show

She paired the look with a fitted black body, an oversized black leather jacket and diamante-adorned slouchy black boots which screamed Isabel Marant's signature aesthetic.

This isn't the first time this fashion week that the model has turned heads with an all-black look. On Wednesday, she stepped out for Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter 2025 show, and her entire outfit was a love letter to the 2010s.

She wore a pair of high-waisted leggings from Stella's latest collection, paired with a v-neck lace bodysuit from SS22. She layered the ensemble with an oversized leather bomber jacket from spring 2025 and wore a pair of skyscraping mules from 2012 that evoked major 2000s boho summer nostalgia.

© Corbis via Getty Images She's also put high waisted leggings on the map for more than the gym in 2025

So, according to Kate, high waisted leggings and silk shorts over tights are the way for 2025, but will the fashion set follow suit? Watch this space...