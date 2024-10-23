Princess Beatrice's dazzling shoes are the epitome of party season glamour

Last night, Princess Beatrice of York showed us how to dress a baby bump for party season in the most elegant way possible.

The stylish royal and cousin to Princes William and Harry attended a party at London's iconic Claridges, hosted by Nicky Hilton Rothschild and fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, for their new festive collaborative clothing collection.

In true Beatrice fashion, she oozed elegance in the chicest velvet midi dress with romantic gigot short sleeves and a dazzling crystal-encrusted triple bow design at the chest.

Amping up the pre-festive party glamour, she paired the look with Roger Vivier's Efflorescence Pumps in black satin - a decadent pair of court heels featuring the label's signature jewelled buckle with crystal flowers on the front.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice stunned in timeless Roger Vivier pumps

Party season shoe trends come and go - from diamante flats to mesh-covered heels - yet Beatrice's elegant pumps are a pair that will truly stand the test of time.

Her late grandmother, Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, also had a lovely for the iconic French Maison Roger Vivier's shoes. So much so that she even wore them to her own coronation on June 2, 1953. In 2020, to mark 67 years of her anniversary, Roger Vivier relaunched the sandals in the Spring/Summer 2020 collection as a tribute to the historical event.

© Dave Benett Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Beatrice of York and Rebecca Vallance

Princess Beatrice has a natural flair for evening glamour, with a helping hand from her fashion stylist, Olivia Buckingham.

Last month, she nailed fashion's favourite polka dot trend in a black and white polka dot midi dress from Crida Milano, layered with a boxy cropped Chanel-esque jacket from Zara. She accessorised with an Anya Hindmarch black clutch bag and patent black LK Bennett court heels.

It may not be the most wonderful time of the year just yet, but Princess Bea is getting us pretty excited.