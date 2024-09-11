Princess Beatrice revamps one of Princess Kate's most memorable outfits

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Yesterday, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie paid a visit to Haven House Children’s Hospice in Essex, for its summer garden party.

The celebration was intended as a thank you to all those who have supported the hospice and helped it provide much-needed care to families over the last 20 years.

Addressing the crowd, Princess Beatrice said: "This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families. The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day.”

Princess Eugenie added; “Seeing the strength and resilience of the children and their families today has been deeply moving. This hospice not only provides vital care but also creates a space where joy and laughter can flourish, even in the most challenging times.”

© Theo Wood Beatrice wore a navy midi dress by Erdem

Dressing appropriately for the occasion, Beatrice stunned in the ‘Enya’ Midi Dress by British fashion label Erdem, and it immediately invoked nostalgia of an outfit that the Princess of Wales wore from the same brand last year.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter's dress, which currently retails at £826, was in a timelessly chic navy colourway and adorned with dainty white daisies and finished with a material belt.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a similar Erdem outfit to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2023

The design was reminiscent of Princess Kate's 1940s-style peplum two-piece which was also from the brand. Attending King Charles' first-ever Commonwealth Day service as monarch, Kate opted for a navy Erdem ensemble which featured an embroidered white flower design almost identical to Beatrice's. She paired the outfit with a matching wide-brimmed navy saucer hat, gloves and clutch bag. To complete the look she opted to keep things tonal in matching sensible suede navy heels.

This isn't the first time the two have crossed fashion paths. From both donning The Vampire's Wife dresses to wearing similar midi-dress and boots combos, the two royal style icons have their own signature style, yet sometimes don a similar, effortlessly stylish aesthetic.