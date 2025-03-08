Bridgerton's Simone Ashley gives the 'Mob Wife' outfit formula a spring 2025 update

While doing press for her upcoming film Picture This in New York, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley stepped out in a look that redefined the mob wife aesthetic.

While early 2024 was peak era for the mafia-inspired style, Simone has revived and reinvented the trend for 2025; it’s not just a rehash—it’s an evolution. Less Sopranos, more Scarface.

Gone are the days of overt mobster cliches of all-black and leopard-print furs—Ashley’s take; imbued with tonal pops of colour, is all about the sleek and powerful aura of a Miami matriarch, and frankly, we’re obsessed.

"As you have probably guessed by now, the famed ‘Mob Wife’ trend has taken out first place for the most cultivated aesthetic of the moment," H! Fashion’s Orion detailed in a 2024 article, "Boohoo recently reported that Google searches for the term ‘mob wife’ have increased by 2,122% over the past 90 days. As expected, when the TikTok world sees a trend, they make sure it goes viral—the tag #mobwife currently sitting at a humble 160.9 million views."

© GC Images Simone Ashley was spotted heading to NBC Studios in the stunning ensemble

Simone’s look, curated by her longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, featured vintage Alexander McQueen pieces from the designer’s iconic Autumn/Winter 1996 and 1997 collections. The outfit, sourced from London’s West Archive was nothing short of show-stopping.

West Archive describes itself as "a curated collection of rare designer pieces from the 90s to the early 2000s." The label offers styling, consignment, and pulls and even provides rentals of its unique pieces, making it the perfect source for nabbing modern takes on throwback trends.

© GC Images The Bridgerton actress' outfit gave a fresh take on the 'mob wife' aesthetic

Ashley’s statement coat—a textured, oversized, rust-toned fur piece—immediately commanded attention, embodying the luxurious excess of mob wife energy while feeling utterly fresh. Underneath, she smartly kept it streamlined with a structured blue midi skirt, proving that this iteration of the aesthetic doesn’t rely on just fur and bling—it’s about a mix of high-fashion archival finds with sharp, contemporary styling.

The accessories? As meticulously chosen as the garments. Ashley completed the look with sculptural, espresso-hued open-toe pumps from Jude, adding a modern touch to the power ensemble. Her jewellery, courtesy of Jennifer Fisher, leaned into understated opulence—bold, but never gaudy.

The final flourish? A pair of sleek, black cat-eye sunglasses that added the perfect air of mystery. With her hair slicked back into a polished ponytail and a no-nonsense attitude, Ashley didn’t just reinvent the aesthetic—she owned it.

One thing is clear: if the mob wife trend is evolving, Simone Ashley is leading the charge. And if this is what Spring 2025 has in store, we’re more than ready to fall in line.