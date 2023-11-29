Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa’s latest outfit is giving TikTok mob wife - see photos

The Houdini singer stepped out in New York City in the most dramatic coat of the season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Dua Lipa is seen in Tribeca on November 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Dua Lipa is going through a style renaissance this autumn/winter and we can’t get enough of it.

It hasn't been a subtle change, either. The global superstar deleted the entirety of her Instagram content, only to return with dramatic, cherry cola red hair along with a brand new rebellious aesthetic (goodbye, quiet luxury). And her latest outfit is giving major mafia wife chic vibes.

Dua Lipa in Tribeca, New York © Gotham
Dua Lipa in Tribeca, New York

The Houdini singer stepped out in Tribeca, New York City (an apt location for such an aesthetic) wearing a skimpy sheer black lace dress with an asymmetric hem paired with black leather calf-high boots.

A revealing outfit is nothing new for Dua, who has divided the internet with thong dresses and risque micro minis once before. But the pièce de résistance was her show-stopping, oversized black fluffy coat featuring the most dramatic lapels and an ankle-skimming length.

Her wildly OTT outfit perfectly fits TikTok’s Mob Wife craze that began trending at the end of 2022. An aesthetic that was once perhaps considered flashy and garish, but gaudy, and yet is so easy to recreate. Think animal prints, leather, costume jewellery, fur coats and the colour red. Bada bing bada boom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Dua Lipa is seen in Tribeca on November 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall
Her outfit was giving major mafia wife vibes

In recent years The Sopranos, originally released in 1999, experienced a major revival. Why? It’s hard to tell. But considering the New Jersey gangster series was released on the cusp of the new millennium, the obsession with the aesthetic has likely surfaced thanks to the Y2K fashion revival.

As of November 2023, the hashtag #mobwife has 32m views on TikTok. 

Looking for Mafia wife inspo? Look no further than Adriana La Cerva from The Sopranos, Karen Hill from Goodfellas and Elvira Hancock from Scarface. They walked so that TikTok’s fashion subcultures and now, Dua Lipa, could run.

