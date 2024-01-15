'Mob Wife' style: The only 5 things you need to get the look

The gals of Gotham are seriously on trend right now and it seems even the celebs can’t help but lean into the world's newest fashion craze.

From Dua Lipa in a lace catsuit and oversized faux fur coat to Kourtney Kardashian- Barker's first post-baby debut on Instagram, mob wives are all about exuding confidence, glamour and undisputed prowess.

What is a mob wife?

© HBO Adriana La Cerva from The Sopranos is the queen of mob wife style

Mob wife style hails back to the ‘80s and ‘90s when mobster partners, like Carmella Soprano and Lorraine Bracco, were the unsung heroes of illicit family businesses, communities and groups. They were the original 'girl bosses' who according to The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, controlled a third of Mafia financial resources, whilst some wives of Mafia bosses would cut and package narcotics for their husbands at home while also performing traditional family duties such as cooking, cleaning and raising children. Gaetano Maruccia, an Italian police commander, told The Daily Telegraph in an interview “They are either widows or wives of husbands who have been put in prison. They hold the reins. They’re very good at mapping out strategy, even sharper (than the men).” (Who said women can’t multitask? That's right... no one.)

What is mob wife style?

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash Just yesterday, Kourt stepped out in a certified mob wife fit while shopping in target

In a nutshell, mob wife style is all about bold, overstated and sensual glamour that evokes a sense of confidence and class. Think New York 'old money' but with a touch of grunge and likely a red lip. In today's world, the fashion scene is interpreting mob wife style as a new form of chic dressing. From oversized fur coats, thigh-high leather boots, big hair and animal prints in all forms are quickly rising to fame on both catwalks and city streets.

If you’re thinking of switching your style game up this season then here are five essentials every mob wife needs in their wardrobe...

A hairdo larger than your mobster husband's bail

© Instagram / @jlo JLo has been channelling mob wife style for a while now

Goodbye sleek styles and slicked-down flyaways, mob wives are all about embracing bold blow waves, flirty up-dos and in-your-face bangs. Side partings are currently making waves in the beauty world and I have a sneaky suspicion that the rise of mob wife style has a little something to do with it. Basically, the bigger the better when it comes to your locks. Back combing, hair spray and a lot of blowout volume will have you achieving the look.

An oversized fur coat

© Instagram/ @charlotteemilysanders Extra points if you have a Birkin to pair with the final 'fit

If you’ve opened your Instagram or TikTok feed recently I guarantee you would have spotted at least a handful of opulent faux fur coats on those most stylish. From Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to Kourtney Kardashian and Cardi B, Faux Fur is having the moment of all moments. Whether you’ve inherited a family heirloom from your grandma's closet, hunted out the thrift purchase of the century or are looking to invest in something new, a faux fur coat is the main ingredient to nailing the mob wife aesthetic.

A pair of leather heeled boots

© Gotham Dua is the poster girl for the mob wife aesthetic

Flats? "Fuhgeddaboudit." Heels are the only shoe choice for a mobster wifey, specifically black boots in a sky-high silhouette. Kneehigh black boots are a wardrobe staple in their own right, but when styled with the mob motive in mind, they take on a personality of their own.

An itty bitty mini

© Instagram / @tetyamotya Mob wives know how to look chic and keep warm

I can almost smell the design team at Miu Miu rubbing their hands with glee as they watch the hashtag for mob wife on TikTok climb by tens of thousands of views daily. Mini skirts are a very important seasoning to a mob wife ‘fit and the spicier the better. Pair your animal print or textured black mini with opaque tights, your fur coat and a pair of heeled boots and you’ll be well on your way to achieving gangster chic.

A pair of sultry specs

© Instagram / @romaneinnc The resting bi*ch face is another much-needed ingredient

Whether you need them to see or not, the bolder the frame the bigger the mob wife energy. Back in the day when mobster partners ruled both Brooklyn and Queens, specifically round and oval glasses were all the rage. The more obnoxious the better when it comes to your choice of specs.