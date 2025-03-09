Why H&M's latest designer collaboration is its best one ever, according to a Fashion Editor

When it comes to designer collaborations, H&M has a rich history of partnering with some of the most sought-after names in fashion.

From Karl Lagerfeld to Versace, the Swedish high-street giant has never failed to generate excitement. But this time, it feels different. This time, it feels special. As a long-time fan of Magda Butrym, I can confidently say that H&M’s latest partnership with the cult-favorite Polish designer is not just another collaboration—it’s the moment.

Magda Butrym is the name behind some of the most memorable looks worn by today’s most stylish women. Think Emily Ratajkowski strutting in slinky dresses, Kendall Jenner exuding effortless cool in Butrym’s signature accessories, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley making a statement in romantic ruffles.

The Polish label has built a reputation on its distinct blend of modern femininity and powerful sensuality—a balance that makes Butrym’s designs both timeless and utterly modern.

© Hasselblad+Topaz This rose-printed bodysuit is a modern romance moment that many won't be able to resist when its out in stores.

So, when H&M announced that Butrym was its latest collaborator, the fashion world collectively gasped. Not only is this the first time H&M has teamed up with a Polish designer, but it also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Magda Butrym brand. "I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world—and to celebrate femininity, and the flower," Butrym shared. "Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance, while paying homage to the history of our brand."

At the heart of this collection is a single, evocative motif: the rose. "To me, the rose is bold and delicate, and always so protective," Butrym explains. "It’s connected to the history of the brand." The rose appears in countless ways—from floral jacquards to petal-like draping, to sculptural, three-dimensional embellishments.

© Hasselblad+Topaz When two visionaries collide, fashion history is made; Magda Butrym and H&M’s Ann-Sofie Johansson.

Key pieces in the collection include a showstopping red ruffled mini dress that seems to bloom like a bouquet, whisper-thin silk dresses adorned with romantic floral prints, and a striking burgundy leather coat that epitomises Butrym’s signature contrast between soft and structured. Meanwhile, tailoring takes center stage with powerfully cut blazers lined with delicate rose jacquard fabric.

Accessories are just as captivating: strappy heels adorned with delicate blooms, statement crystal earrings in the shape of oversized roses, and silk scarves that nod to Polish heritage. The balance between romance and strength is evident throughout the entire collection, proving once again why Butrym’s aesthetic is so unique.

© Hasselblad+Topaz Cinderella’s new glass slipper—only this time, it comes with a blooming upgrade

Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative advisor, perfectly sums up why this collaboration is particularly exciting, “Magda is someone whose work we have been following for a long time. Her work is always very strong and very powerful and very feminine and super poetic at the same time. I think she stands for something that we haven't featured within our collaborations before—this proud, romantic Slavic spirit.”

Indeed, Butrym’s connection to her Polish roots makes this collaboration stand out. “The Slavic spirit is at the heart of everything we do,” she explains. “I wanted to bring those elements into this collection, from the floral embroidery to the traditional headscarves.” Beyond the clothes, it’s the thoughtfulness and emotion that makes this collection so compelling. Butrym and her team spent time combing through their archives, revisiting the designs that defined their decade-long journey. “We thought a lot about what women through those 10 years really liked the most,” she says. “The most important thing for me was that every silhouette, every piece, is connected with the brand's past, present, and future, and that it is timeless.”

© Hasselblad+Topaz Old-world Slavic charm meets high fashion. Magda Butrym’s take on the retro-headscarf is the definition of chic nostalgia.

As someone who has followed Magda Butrym’s career for years, the opportunity to see (and shop) these pieces at H&M prices feels almost surreal. The deep red ruffled mini dress? A dream. The long, form-fitting black gown with cutouts? The ultimate showstopper. The blush pink ruched dress? The kind of piece that makes you feel effortlessly beautiful the moment you slip it on. And let’s not forget the structured burgundy leather coat—a total investment piece that will look just as chic five years from now as it does today.

With H&M's collaborations, the excitement isn’t just about accessibility—it’s about owning a piece of fashion history. Butrym herself acknowledges this, recalling her own experience lining up for past collaborations. “I remember watching the announcements of past collaborations, and even buying pieces,” she says. “It was so hard to imagine then that a designer from Poland would be working with H&M. I am incredibly proud.”

© Hasselblad+Topaz Power dressing, but make it poetic. This burgundy leather coat wraps you in effortless elegance with an edge.

For many fashion lovers, this collection will be their first introduction to Magda Butrym. And that’s a beautiful thing. As Ann-Sofie Johansson puts it: "We want to use our collaborations to spotlight newer talent and emerging stars, as well as the established icons of fashion. I think Magda is truly a new icon."

© Hasselblad+Topaz Magda Butrym for H&M offers a masterclass in sculpting the female form.

For me, this collection is more than just another designer drop. It’s a celebration of femininity, of heritage, of craftsmanship. And above all, it’s a testament to the power of fashion to make us feel something. So, set your alarms for April 24, because if history has taught us anything, it’s that these pieces won’t be around for long. I, for one, will be refreshing my browser the moment they drop. And trust me—you should too.