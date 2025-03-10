Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton perfects the 'big bow energy' trend with Commonwealth Day 2025 dress
Subscribe
Kate Middleton perfects the 'big bow energy' trend with Commonwealth Day 2025 dress
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 56 countries. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Kate perfects the 'big bow energy' trend with striking Commonwealth Day dress

The stylish British royal attended this year's ceremony at Westminster Abbey  alongside Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Monday, the Princess of Wales attended the annual celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Her appearance comes after she missed last year's ceremony whilst undergoing preventative cancer treatment. 

The stylish royal has always used the occasion to flaunt her flawless fashion prowess, incorporating the latest styles and experimental silhouettes, all whilst remaining elegant and royally appropriate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on March© Shutterstock
Kate's midi coat dress featured a statement bow at the collar

The Princess often alternates with shades of blues and reds for Commonwealth Day. After stunning in a peplum navy Erdem two-piece in 2023, this year she reverted back to red with a stunning fitted midi dress by royal favourite brand Catherine Walker, featuring a slightly fluted hem and a gigantic statement bow at the chest, perfecting the 'big bow energy' trend.

There is no denying that feminine bows have been the adornment of choice to blanket the fashion sphere over recent seasons. From dainty hair clips to diamante dress accents, the cutesy style has been a complete fashion favourite.

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock
Her outfit is bang on trend for this season

After over-the-top statement bows dominated in 2023, they have returned with a bang for 2025. 

Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars earlier this month is the perfect example. She captured attention in a striking off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton velvet gown with a dramatic bow. Meanwhile on the same red carpet, Elle Fanning opted for an undertated cream Givenchy dress, complete with a contrasting black bow ribbon at the waist which elegantly cascaded down the front.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo proved big bows are back on the Oscars 2025 red carpet
Dua Lipa attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Dua Lipa added a dramatic bow to her hair at Chanel's couture show in Paris last month

At Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 couture show in Paris last month, Dua Lipa injected 'big bow energy' into her look with a dramatic black hair piece at the back of her head.

When the trend first emerged in 2023, luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello - who had released a collection of bow hair accessories with Milanese headwear label Marzoline - said at the time: "I think big bows don’t scare anyone any more - they are like decoration and in my opinion the bigger the better, especially at this time of year. "I believe In big bow energy and when you are wearing the right bow you feel decorated and beautiful."

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More