Cheltenham Festival fashion: the best dressed guests at the 2025 races

Of course, every racegoer knows that it’s not just the action on the track that has everyone talking - the fashion stakes are just as high.
A highlight of the British social calendar, Cheltenham is where heritage elegance meets modern sophistication, with racegoers embracing timeless tweeds, luxurious outerwear, and statement accessories perfect for the unpredictable March weather.
Last year, festival bosses announced that Ladies Day - the day that traditionally encouraged women to dress to impress - would be known as 'Style Wednesday;' from 2024. The historic move demonstrates the important role fashion plays in the event, with an entire day of the sporting festival dedicated to showcasing sartorial individuality.
From royals and aristocrats to celebrities and stylish attendees, this year’s festival is delivering an impeccable display of country-chic dressing.
Scroll below to see the best dressed guests at Cheltenham Festival 2025...
Jade Holland Cooper
The Cheltenham fashion guru opted for a three-piece triple tweed suit paired with a blue shirt and yellow tie.
Georgia Toffolo
Toff is still firmly in her bridal era and we are obsessed. She oozed It-girl glamour in an etheral white two-piece from Delia Wade, a headpiece by Emily London and a Saint Laurent bag.
Zara Tindall
The horse-loving royal gave her muted navy suit and coat attire a splash of dopamine with a bold, contrasting mustard yellow headpiece featuring a sculpted design.
In The Navy
A racegoer oozed chic in a double-breasted navy coat featuring gold buttons, paired with a multicoloured scarf, bold red headband and black knee-high boots.
Designer Glamour
This stylish guest brought high-fashion glamour with a pair of bold red wide-leg trousers, a navy tweed jacket and a crimson red statement Valentino belt.
Haute Headpieces
Cheltenham is the perfect excuse to go all out on headwear, and this racegoer got the memo. She paired a white suite and blueberry-toned checked coat with a dramatic headpiece that can be seen from the other side of the track.
Flat Cap Chic
An attendee looked every inch the fashion icon in a camel suit, a cream blouse with a statement collar, a tweed maxi coat complete with a Chanel brooch, and a deep brown flat cap.
The Wild Side
This attendee brought fashion's favourite animal print trend and gave it a country chic twist. She paired a longline leopard print coat with a burgundy velvet suit and a matching fedora.
