Cheltenham Festival: the best dressed guests at the races from Georgia Toffolo to Zara Tindall
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Cheltenham Festival fashion: the best dressed guests at the 2025 races

From Georgia Toffolo to Jade Holland Cooper, see the most stylish outfits from the annual horse racing event

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
And so begins another year of top-tier horse racing, starting with the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Of course, every racegoer knows that it’s not just the action on the track that has everyone talking - the fashion stakes are just as high. 

A highlight of the British social calendar, Cheltenham is where heritage elegance meets modern sophistication, with racegoers embracing timeless tweeds, luxurious outerwear, and statement accessories perfect for the unpredictable March weather. 

Last year, festival bosses announced that Ladies Day - the day that traditionally encouraged women to dress to impress - would be known as 'Style Wednesday;' from 2024. The historic move demonstrates the important role fashion plays in the event, with an entire day of the sporting festival dedicated to showcasing sartorial individuality.

From royals and aristocrats to celebrities and stylish attendees, this year’s festival is delivering an impeccable display of country-chic dressing. 

Scroll below to see the best dressed guests at Cheltenham Festival 2025...

Jade Holland Cooper on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Jade Holland Cooper

The Cheltenham fashion guru opted for a three-piece triple tweed suit paired with a blue shirt and yellow tie.

Georgia Toffolo attends day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 11th March 2025. © James Whatling

Georgia Toffolo

Toff is still firmly in her bridal era and we are obsessed. She oozed It-girl glamour in an etheral white two-piece from Delia Wade, a headpiece by Emily London and a Saint Laurent bag.

Zara Tindall wears a navy outfit at the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 11th March 2025.© James Whatling

Zara Tindall

The horse-loving royal gave her muted navy suit and coat attire a splash of dopamine with a bold, contrasting mustard yellow headpiece featuring a sculpted design.

A racegoer on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

In The Navy

A racegoer oozed chic in a double-breasted navy coat featuring gold buttons, paired with a multicoloured scarf, bold red headband and black knee-high boots.

Racegoers arrive on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Designer Glamour

This stylish guest brought high-fashion glamour with a pair of bold red wide-leg trousers, a navy tweed jacket and a crimson red statement Valentino belt.

A racegoer on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Haute Headpieces

Cheltenham is the perfect excuse to go all out on headwear, and this racegoer got the memo. She paired a white suite and blueberry-toned checked coat with a dramatic headpiece that can be seen from the other side of the track.

A racegoer on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Flat Cap Chic

An attendee looked every inch the fashion icon in a camel suit, a cream blouse with a statement collar, a tweed maxi coat complete with a Chanel brooch, and a deep brown flat cap.

Racegoers arrive for day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

The Wild Side

This attendee brought fashion's favourite animal print trend and gave it a country chic twist. She paired a longline leopard print coat with a burgundy velvet suit and a matching fedora.

