Sydney Sweeney's polka dot bustier dress is a major 2025 spring style trend

Though it might feel as though spring has slipped through our fingertips, considering last weekend's weather, Sydney Sweeney is here to remind us that warmer temperatures are on the horizon and with that, comes a new style-infused wardrobe.

Leading the charge on Tuesday night at an intimate dinner in Paris, the Euphoria actress and Miu Miu muse championed SS25’s most notable pattern, styling it to utter perfection to make our fashion-obsessed hearts flutter.

© Getty Images for Miu Miu Sydney's bustier dress fitted her like a glove

Spotted attending an after-dark date night dinner with her Miu Miu family, Sydney dressed to impress in a bustier polka-dot printed midi dress, black overcoat which she wore slung over her shoulders, a set of sheer tights and pair of fashion most beloved slingback kitten heels.

The It-girl and Hollywood heavyweight wore her long blonde locks out in a softly waved middle part style while her make-up look remained glowy and subtle.

© Getty Images The elegant ensemble made the perfect dinnner look

As the icing on top of the outfit cake, Sydney added a set of diamond rings from Messika, a gold-toned watch on her left wrist and carried a black leather Arcadie Bag.

The dotty print has been a constant love for those in the fashion sphere for upwards of three decades. H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explains: “Polka dots are endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle.” Tania also mentioned, “One can't deny the ultra-femininity of the pattern. As demonstrated most patently by Miu Miu, the merging of airy sheer with polka dots has breathed new life into the antiquated design. Polka dots have regained their cutesy persona, inviting all to try the trend with a sprinkling of confetti charm and whimsy sex appeal.”

Sydney’s dreamy date-night look came just hours after she was seen sitting front row at the brand's AW25 show. Much like her polka-dot look, Sydney dripped in head-to-toe Miu Miu for the 2 pm show on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Leg warmers and mini skirts might also be a SS25 trend

To sit alongside ASAP Rocky and Emma Corrin, Sydney donned an equally as on trend spring-fuelled look. Styling a voluminous black leather mini skirt with a matching jacket, collared shirt, brown knit cardigan, leg warmers, kitten heels and a set of tortoiseshell sunglasses, the 27-year-old oozed cool-girl energy on all fronts.

If Sydney is sporting spots for spring, then so shall we.