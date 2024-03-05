Sydney Sweeney just wore sequinned pants as trousers at the Miu Miu show

Talk about closing Paris Fashion Week with a bang.

Honestly, we thought Sydney Sweeney may have been tired after slaying with her sartorial agenda for the past week, often wearing more than one iconic outfit in a day.

From sheer midi dresses to form-fitting black minis, the Euphoria star and It-girl of the moment has worn a multitude of seriously memorable outfits of late.

Not one to shy away from a daring and unconventional look, she stepped out at the Miu Miu show on the final day of AW24 month in what might be her most daring look yet.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney stunned at the Miu Miu show

Sydney turned heads in a pair of dazzling sequinned briefs from Miu Miu, perfecting the 'underwear as outerwear' trend and giving it a dazzling makeover. She paired her statement pants with sheer black tights (every cool-girl's favourite accessory right now), a black crop top with a white rim and layered up with a black blazer.

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show, explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

"Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite, sported by the likes of Bella Hadid while out and about on the NYC streets, Kendall Jenner on her Instagram and most recently by models and guests at this year's Paris Haute Couture Week and New York Fashion Week."

© Getty She nailed the no trousers trend in dazzling metallic pants and sheer tights

Sydney's iconic look proves that the daring trend, that has made its way onto mainstream fashion agendas over the last year, is sticking around until at least the end of 2024.

If not too distracted by her dazzling pants as trousers, fans might also have noticed she swapped out her luscious long Hollywood-bombshell tresses in favour of a shorter, shoulder-length, shaggy bob.

Her head-turning look paired with an undone hairdo is giving America's version of Alexa Chung, and we can't get enough.