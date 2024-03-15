Sydney Sweeney stuns in another crystal-encrusted plunging neck gown

It’s been one hell of a few weeks for both fashion fans and Sydney Sweeney stans as her stylist Molly Dickson has been working overtime to ensure Syd’s events style game is unmatched.

Yes, you read that right, Miss Sydney Sweeney has stepped out in yet another jaw-dropping ensemble this week, and it honestly might be our favourite look to date.

The Euphoria and Madame Web star stepped out yesterday to attend the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, donning a fully custom-made Miu Miu gown. The dove grey satin dress fitted the star like a glove, perfectly tailored around the waist with seamless panelling to accentuate her stellar physique. As for the top of the gown, a crystal-embellished layer peeped out of the plunging neckline and flowed into off-the-shoulder straps.

She paired the striking gown with a simple ethical diamond necklace, stud earrings, a stack of rings and a chunky bracelet, all from famed conflict-free diamond jeweller, Brilliant Earth.

As for glam, she sported her new blunt bob haircut in a swooping side part, with loosely tousled waves. She tied the whole look together with a glossy blush pink lip, dewy skin and rosy cheeks.

It's been a big few weeks for the blonde bombshell, just recently she donned that Marc Bouwer plunging neckline gown which Angelina Jolie wore to the Academy Awards back in 2004.

Then, just when we thought we’d caught our breath she stepped out in a white custom Richard Quinn bridal gown and lace thigh-high stockings.

Miu Miu and Sydney have been having a stylistic love affair for a while now and the Italian Maison is responsible for some of her most enviable looks ever. Earlier this month she attended the brands Paris Fashion Week show in a pair of embellished underwear, sheer tights, platform strappy heels, a crop top and a distressed blazer combo.

All we can say is we hope you’re doing ok Syd, single-handedly holding the fashion industry on your shoulders must be getting exhausting.