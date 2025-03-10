Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney just wore this season's chicest mini dress and sheer tights combo
Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The fashion icon shared a series of stylish outfit snaps on Instagram

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
We can always rely on Sydney Sweeney for effortlessly glamorous style inspiration. 

From the no trousers trend to affordable summer shoes, the Anyone But You actress is constantly influencing our seasonal wardrobe with her stellar looks. 

The latest? A seriously elegant mini dress with a retro twist.

Sydney took to Instagram to share a series of random images from moments of her 2025 so far, which, naturally, included a slew of swoonworth outfits. She captioned the post: "as sweet as apple pie (this is my attempt at a very very late jan x feb photo dump im sorrryyyyy)"

Sydney wore the chicest pinafore dress and sheer tights combo© @sydneysweeney
Sydney wore the chicest pinafore dress and sheer tights combo

The fashion-forward 'fit that caught our eye was her navy pinafore mini dress, complete with a plunging v-neck and satin exterior. Giving the daring dress a demure feel, she layered it with a sheer, long-sleeved, high-neck top and a pair of sheer tights.

The classic pinafore dress is a timeless, sleeveless design that evolved from a practical apron-like piece in the 18th century to a fashion staple in today's wardrobes - from classic denim and corduroy to chic tailored versions like Sydney's.

The actress' piece appears to be the Hadley mini dress from New York City-based brand Ser.o.ya, founded by Ohad Seroya in 2020.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Navy is a fashion favourite this year as proven by Cynthia Erivo

Pinafore dresses are often used to layer over garments like blouses and T-shirts, but Sydney's way of layering provides an ultra-elegant way of layering with an after-hours feel. She rounded her ensemble off with a simple pair of patent, pointed black court heels and a smile.

Also, navy is one of fashion's favourite neutrals as we transition from winter to spring. From Victoria Beckham's elegant duffle coat to Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monet's dresses at the 2025 Grammy's and Anya Hindmarch's outfit to receive her DBE at Buckingham Palace - the deep hue (which is arguably the most elegant of them all), has made a major resurgence for 2025.

