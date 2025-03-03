Sydney Sweeney, Tate McRae, and Ellie Goulding are reviving 90s party-girl glamour for 2025

So far, 2025 has been ripe with trend resurgences.

Victoria Beckham has made it her prerogative to re-introduce bold shoulder pads, Rita Ora singlehandedly has brought back the tank-top mini dress, and Millie Bobby Brown is making sure the bandage bodycon is firmly back in rotation for the summer months.

Just when we thought there couldn’t possibly be any more options to adopt, Hollywood's most notable names stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night, with many donning particularly popular materials- chainmail and dimantés - designs that would have Paris Hilton shaking in her boots...

Sydney Sweeney, Tate McRae and Ellie Goulding were all seen out and about at various different afterparties on Sunday evening, though all were seen sporting sequins, studs and chainmail in different hues, silhouettes and hem lengths.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney wore her glam gown to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center

Euphoria actress and overall style muse Sydney Sweeney opted for a decadent baby pink Miu Miu option to attend the Vanity Fair afterparty. The stylish gown came complete with a sculptural chest cutout and was covered in hundreds (if not thousands) of delicate diamantés. The figure-hugging gown was a Barbie-core homage in the best way.

© Getty Images Ellie Goulding oozed ethereal glmour in her silver statement

As for pop singer and It-Brit Ellie Goulding, she turned to silver chainmail for the after dark celebration, landing on an off-the-shoulder draped gown with subtle bow fastenings on each arm.

© FilmMagic Tate McRae is set to be a major fashion icon

Tate McRae, the music world's newest hit sensation and girlfriend of The Kid Laro,i made her debut into the fashion world in a fitted seductive silver dress made from a similar chainmail fabric as Ellie's. Tate’s gown featured a thigh-high slit and fitted bustier design - the perfect combination for a sultry after party look.

Chainmail and dimanté-adorned fabrics were once one of the fashion sphere’s most notable fabric options for opulent events, heroes by Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2021, by Margot Robbie on the Barbie press circuit and used on repeat during the late 90s and early 2000s by Versace and Mugler.

Thankfully for those of us who lust a little glamour in our everyday wardrobe, statement materials are back for 2025, so dust off that sequin skirt, chainmail corset and figure-hugging mini and embrace fashion's newest admiration.