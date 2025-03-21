Jennifer Lopez's stunning on-trend power suit is the epitome of spring

We can always rely on Jennifer Lopez to provide us with some swoon-worthy seasonal-appropriate outfit inspiration.

Whilst the actress has a seriously versatile style agenda, she has a knack for uber-feminine spring attire that puts a fashion-forward spin on classic florals and soft colour palettes. From Zimmermann to Dior, she's a serious elegant style muse.

For her latest look, the Unstoppable star has leaned into Pantone's Mocha Mousse hue of 2025, schooling us in styling the luxurious palette this season.

Jennifer shared a video on Instagram, promoting the launch of her friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas' debut novel Climbing in Heels.

She stunned in a biscuity beige double-breasted suit jacket and trousers set, layered with a low-neck satin shirt in a similar hue, adding a sense of sultry glamour to her look.

Her entire outfit encapsulated 'mocha mousse' - a tone which H! Fashion's Tania Leslau describes as "a velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury that the ‘Clean Girls’ among us are set to pounce on. ‘Mocha Mousse’ is a versatile choice for all to toy with, be it via a chunky knit, uber-cosy sofa throw or a luxury piece of arm candy."

© Imaxtree Zimmermann SS25 © Imaxtree Acne Studios SS25

"Several houses have jumped the gun, having already incorporated the colour into previous collections," she continues, "Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant and Hermès to name a few - in their spring/summer 2025 collections alone. The shade also leans heavily into the ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic, championed by Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber. The visual movement favours timeless pieces over loud logos, platforming impeccable tailoring, rich materials, and subtle details that whisper sophistication. Think neutral palettes, cashmere coats, and a focus on craftsmanship."

If there's one thing we can guarantee about Jennifer Lopez, it's that she always puts an on-trend spin on classic outfits.