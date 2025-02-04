Jennifer Lopez’s Y2K micro shorts and thigh high boots combo is so on-trend for 2025

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jennifer Lopez is one of the most widely watched fashion icons on the planet.

She's been a style muse since her 2000s R'n'B girlie heyday, putting the coolest trends of the moment on the fashion map for fans to follow in her footsteps.

Back at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2001, JLo wore a daring outfit designed by the late Roberto Cavalli, and it's actually so on-trend for 2025.

© WireImage Jennifer Lopez weore a daring sheer top with micro biker shorts and leather thigh-high boots

Roberto was recognised for his vivacious designs, exotic colours, animal prints and for showcasing the first-ever pair of sand-blasted denim jeans in 1994. Jennifer Lopez captured his signature style in one outfit when she attended the VMAs, wearing a sheer leopard printed shirt styled with leather thigh-high boots, skintight biker mini shorts and a fedora hat.

Over recent seasons, animal print has made a triumphant return, sheer dressing has been on the sartorial map since 2022, wearing micro shorts (or no bottoms at all) has become the It-girl go-to way of making a statement in the streets, and recently, thigh-high boots have been worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney.

© WireImage Her outfit combined many of this season's latest trends

Jennifer Lopez being the style icon that she is, wore a concoction of all four in her showstopping Y2K outfit.

JLo often wore Roberto Cavalli looks, who died aged 83 in 2024.

A statement released by the brand when he died last April read: "It is with deep regret and great sadness the Roberto Cavalli Maison participates in the passing of its founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Mr. Cavalli succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. He was a natural artist and believed that everyone can discover the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his art, his creativity his love of nature, animals and via his family whom he cherished."