10 ways Jennifer Lopez has styled mini shorts for spring

She has an innate ability to effortlessly switch from high-octane red carpet glamour to off-duty cool with ease. But if there’s one thing she’s mastered, it’s making mini shorts look undeniably chic.
Whether she’s strutting through the streets of New York in biker shorts and shirts, or wearing the hottest designed brands whilst showing us how to style shorts for an after-hours event, J.Lo puts the proof in the pudding that this wardrobe staple is as versatile as it is stylish.
If you’re looking for fresh ways to wear mini shorts this season, take inspiration from these 10 standout looks that showcase her signature mix of confidence, elegance, and edge.
10 Jennifer Lopez mini shorts outfits to inspire your new season wardrobe
1/10
Camel Cool
The ultimate transitional season outfit. JLo paired a pair of woolly camel shorts with a matching cardigan for warmth. A pair of tonal boots and statement jewellery added major levels of chic.
2/10
Bold Boho Elegance
Any fashion lover will immediately know that this outfit is by Chloé. We love the incorporation of the bloomers trend complete with a dramatic blouse. If her recent mini shorts looks are anything to go by, matching coloured shoes are a must...
3/10
Y2K Glamour
Who said mini shorts couldn't be an all-in-one? At the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City, she oozed glamour in a dazzling baby blue plunge-neck playsuit, paired with a quintessentially 2000s low-slung chunky belt and a statement necklace.
4/10
Mob Wife Meets It-Girl
Again, the perfect inspiration for when the weather gets warmer but it's not quite summer yet. She layered leather black shorts with sheer tights, platform mules, a beige hoodie and a dramatic fluffy coat. Of course, no JLo look is complete without a pair of chunky oversized sunglasses.
5/10
Lunch Run
A look that Princess Diana would wholly approve of. Jenny from the Block paired grey cycling shorts with an oversized white shirt, white trainers and a large Gucci crossbody bag
6/10
Perfect Patterns
The easiest way to wear an otherwise hard-to-style item is by pairing it with neutrals. JLo paired pristine white tailored shorts with a long-sleeved patterned blouse, gold sandal heels and her signature oversized gold hoops.
7/10
Pop Star Grunge
In true pop icon style, she performed on stage in a pair of leather hotpants with a studded cropped graphic tee and fishnet tights.
8/10
Retro Boho
When JLo attended the VMAs, she wore a sheer leopard printed shirt styled with leather thigh-high boots, skintight biker mini shorts and a fedora hat. The look by Roberto Cavalli encapsulated the latest designers signature style.
9/10
Tailored Chic
Understated and effortlessly chic. JLo paired tailored peach shorts with a matching blouse, with her 'undone' curly hairstyle completing her nonchalant look.
10/10
It Screams Summer
Last but most certainly not least, the singer opted for a white crochet mini shorts and cropped vest set, making us seriously excited for summer.
