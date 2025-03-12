10 ways Jennifer Lopez has styled mini shorts for spring

Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate definition of a style chameleon.

She has an innate ability to effortlessly switch from high-octane red carpet glamour to off-duty cool with ease. But if there’s one thing she’s mastered, it’s making mini shorts look undeniably chic.

Whether she’s strutting through the streets of New York in biker shorts and shirts, or wearing the hottest designed brands whilst showing us how to style shorts for an after-hours event, J.Lo puts the proof in the pudding that this wardrobe staple is as versatile as it is stylish.

If you’re looking for fresh ways to wear mini shorts this season, take inspiration from these 10 standout looks that showcase her signature mix of confidence, elegance, and edge.

10 Jennifer Lopez mini shorts outfits to inspire your new season wardrobe



1/ 10 © GC Images Camel Cool The ultimate transitional season outfit. JLo paired a pair of woolly camel shorts with a matching cardigan for warmth. A pair of tonal boots and statement jewellery added major levels of chic.

2/ 10 © @jlo Bold Boho Elegance Any fashion lover will immediately know that this outfit is by Chloé. We love the incorporation of the bloomers trend complete with a dramatic blouse. If her recent mini shorts looks are anything to go by, matching coloured shoes are a must...

3/ 10 © Getty Images Y2K Glamour Who said mini shorts couldn't be an all-in-one? At the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City, she oozed glamour in a dazzling baby blue plunge-neck playsuit, paired with a quintessentially 2000s low-slung chunky belt and a statement necklace.

4/ 10 © GC Images Mob Wife Meets It-Girl Again, the perfect inspiration for when the weather gets warmer but it's not quite summer yet. She layered leather black shorts with sheer tights, platform mules, a beige hoodie and a dramatic fluffy coat. Of course, no JLo look is complete without a pair of chunky oversized sunglasses.

5/ 10 © GC Images Lunch Run A look that Princess Diana would wholly approve of. Jenny from the Block paired grey cycling shorts with an oversized white shirt, white trainers and a large Gucci crossbody bag

6/ 10 © FOX Image Collection via Getty I Perfect Patterns The easiest way to wear an otherwise hard-to-style item is by pairing it with neutrals. JLo paired pristine white tailored shorts with a long-sleeved patterned blouse, gold sandal heels and her signature oversized gold hoops.

7/ 10 © WireImage Pop Star Grunge In true pop icon style, she performed on stage in a pair of leather hotpants with a studded cropped graphic tee and fishnet tights.

8/ 10 © WireImage Retro Boho When JLo attended the VMAs, she wore a sheer leopard printed shirt styled with leather thigh-high boots, skintight biker mini shorts and a fedora hat. The look by Roberto Cavalli encapsulated the latest designers signature style.



9/ 10 © Getty Images for Coty Tailored Chic Understated and effortlessly chic. JLo paired tailored peach shorts with a matching blouse, with her 'undone' curly hairstyle completing her nonchalant look.