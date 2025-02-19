Jennifer Lopez perfects the oversized power suit trend for glamorous Dubai "business trip"

Ah, JLo, is there anything in this world you can’t pull off?

The multifaceted fashion force doesn’t tend to stick with a particular style, often switching up lacey summer dresses for luxe leather bodycons, mini skirts and thigh-high boots- the list goes on.

However, one thing we know to be truer than true? Whatever Jennifer Lopez wears it’s going to be chic, sleek and at the top of our moodboards.

Posting to her 249m Instagram followers on Wednesday, the singer, actress, and dancer shared a selection of snaps, sporting an oversized suiting look that would have Hailey Bieber weak at the knees.

© @jlo The 55-year-old oozed after-dark elegance

In the post which was captioned “Business Trip” JLo can be seen sporting a mocha mousse-toned two-piece baggy suit, styled with a deep chocolate brown button-up shirt and a crocodile print clutch bag.

© @jlo The baggy suit was elevated with a set of sunglasses and platform heels

In true Jenny From the Block fashion, she accessorised with a set of her signature oversized sunglasses complete with ombre lenses and added at least three inches to her 5ft 5 frame with a set of platform open-toe heels.

The look was made complete with her dreamy caramel-toned locks left out in a middle parting and her lips slicked with a matte brown lipstick shade.

Obviously the famed tailored suit has forever been a wardrobe favourite, particularly after Julia Roberts donned a grey option to the 1990 Golden Globe Awards.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Julia's suit has gone down in fashion history © @haileybieber Hailey styled her suit look with a striped shirt

To this day, oversized suiting statements remain a favourite in the world of the fashion elite, with Hailey Bieber taking notes from Julia’s look back in November last year to host a Rhode dinner with her nearest and dearest.

Jennifer is currently in the UAE to perform for one night only at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, February 20. Though we’re never ever short of outfit inspo from the chart-topping singer, we can only imagine what dreamy sun-soaking outfits she's packed for her desert excursion- more on that to come.