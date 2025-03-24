Jennifer Lopez's bodycon outfit revives fashion's most flattering trend of all time

Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong when it comes to her red carpet wardrobe

The multi-hyphenate star always puts on a show of her own with her glamorous outfit choices, as proven when she stepped out last night at the premiere of Othello at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway, where she revived fashion's most flattering trend for spring 2025.

The Jenny From The Block singer stunned in a figure-sculpting dark maxi skirt and crop from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2024 collection, featuring a high neck and structured shoulders for extra drama on the top, a high-rise waistline on the skirt and carefully placed gold crystal adornments that brought major special occasion glamour.

The brand described the look on Instagram as: "Crystals intertwine with nervous, knotted nets praying tribute to all women who transform their past pains into invincible beauty."

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez's ab-baring look was from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2024 collection

JLo's high-waisted look signals a potential axing of the Y2K low-rise waistband trend that has been dominating over the last few seasons, and ushering in the return of the 'upper midriff' trend.

Back in 2022 when this trend dominated red carpet agendas, H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon said: "One of the most flattering areas to showcase, the ‘upper midriff’ is the 4-inch section of skin above the waist. Importantly - and what separates this from previous midriff trends - is that the belly button is nowhere to be seen. Making it more demure, and accessible than the Y2K full belly-baring version popularised by Bella Hadid that has become a Gen Z favourite (we’re looking at you Miu Miu skirt set), as well as being flattering at every age."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 CFDA's in Ralph Lauren © AFP via Getty Images The upper midriff trend is arguably her signature

A much more forgiving silhouette than the original crop top, this aesthetic only shows off the smallest part of the torso just under the bust - clever, eh?

This isn't JLo's first upper midriff rodeo. From The Last Duel premiere where she stunned in a Hervé Léger chocolate brown two-piece, to a vibrant archival Ralph Lauren two-piece at the 2019 CDFA's and of course, her unforgettable futuristic sculpted metal Grace Ling Crop top at Elle's Women In Hollywood celebration - she's a go-to when it comes to inspiration for this universally flattering look...