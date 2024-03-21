Sydney Sweeney wears not one, not two but three LBD’s in one day

There are not enough words to describe how utterly impeccable Sydney Sweeney's current style agenda is right now.

Whether she's wearing underwear as trousers, bridal dresses with fashion's latest accessories obsession - knee-high tights, or sheer midi dresses that are perfect for spring. She is 2024's ultimate sartorial muse, and suffice it to say, we are obsessed.

Though her wardrobe is impressively varied and she's unafraid to experiment with any sartorial agenda, yesterday she proved the universal impact of the little black dress, donning not one, but three in the same day.

The Euphoria actress is currently on the East Coast to promote her upcoming comedy-horror movie Immaculate, and demonstrated the ultimate cool-girl-approved, transitional season wardrobe.

To appear on The Today Show, the 26-year-old schooled us in championing laid-back luxe. She donned a Versace mini dress featuring a zip-up front and a label with the brand's logo on the sleeve. Imitation pockets on the front gave a more structured feel, whilst sheer tights and court heels added elevated elegance.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney opted for a laid-back Versace mini

Switching out her relaxed fit mini for a touch of dark romance, she donned a lace-panelled dress from Shu Shu Tong's spring 2024 collection to appear on In Conversation With Josh Horowitz. The translucent midriff and frilled mini skirt provided the perfect amount of flirtatiousness - a signature on her sartorial agenda.

© Getty She also wore a lace mini from Shu Shu Tong

The proof in the pudding that she's a certified It-girl, was her panelled leather midi dress from New York-based label Khaite.

© Getty She switched out her tights and mini for a midaxi with heeled boots

Adored by the likes of Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber, the brand is popular for its impeccable tailoring and quiet luxury aesthetic. Sydney's ultra-chic sleeveless dress (a firm favourite of Meghan Markle's), featured a contrasting ribbed-knit wool waist panel, elongating her frame and accentuating her hourglass silhouette.

If you required any more confirmation that a little black dress is a must-have in your wardrobe, Sydney just provided it - three times...