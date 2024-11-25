Dua Lipa nails T-shirt dress and knee-high boots pairing

Since joining forces with new stylist Jaheel Weaver, Dua Lipa has been revelling in the gothic glamour of her newfound wardrobe.

The singer has been doling out the high drama looks both on and off-stage, leaving her loyal legion of fashion followers little need to look far for outfit inspiration.

On Monday, the 29-year-old debuted yet another covetable sartorial creation while enjoying time off during the Asia leg of her world tour. Bracing the intense humidity of Kuala Lumpur, Dua slipped into a black mini dress in a T-shirt design complete with white graphic detailing by Sacai. She paired the mooch-worthy piece with some knee-high burgundy boots in a patent leather finish.

© @dualipa Dua sported a Sacai look

Over her right shoulder was hooked a signature Bottega Veneta design, a woven black leather handbag that has captivated the celebrity sphere like no other accessory. She wore her dark hair down loose and opted for a barely-there beauty look, allowing her flawless complexion to soak up the Malaysian rays.

There’s certainly been no shortage of world tour content from the chart topper. Her Instagram feed is a never-ending stream of cutting-edge outfits and travel inspiration - with the odd snap of boyfriend Callum Turner thrown into the mix.

© @dualipa Dua packed on the PDA with Callum Turner in Tokyo

Last week, Dua shared a sweet couples snap alongside the actor in Japan, while oozing edgy glamour in a LBD featuring ruching and long sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, she paired it with black lace tights and heeled knee-high boots, her favourite shoe silhouette.

She clasped the celebrity-adored studded heart-shaped bag by Alaïa, designed in a chunky style that differed from the house’s signature ‘Le Coeur’ leather shoulder bag. True to its name, ‘Le Coeur’ (which means ‘The Heart’ in French), the bag is shaped like the popular love motif. Crafted in Italy from buttery soft fabric, the sweetheart accessory further showcases a crossbody design and a compact silhouette.