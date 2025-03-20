Dua Lipa pairs denim mini shorts with a Y2K butter yellow crop top and the results are perfect for spring

It's a very rare day to see Dua Lipa wearing something that isn’t peak chic and overly fashion-forward, and thankfully today isn’t that day.

Known in the style sphere for her impeccable dress sense, love of eclectic choices and the ability to make anything look amazing, the It-Brit is by far one of the world's most stylish fashion moguls right now.

Proving her sartorial style agenda on Instagram earlier this week, the singer, actress and founder of Service95 leaned into spring dressing while taking some downtime in Melbourne Australia following night one of her Radical Optimism world tour.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her 87.3m followers, Dua perfected spring dressing in a dreamy cow-girl-coded look that has style lovers swooning.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa is the blueprint for spring dressing

The outfit recipe in question featured a set of raw-edge denim mini shorts, fixed at the waist with a black belt, a silky lace-trimmed vintage crop top in butter yellow, and a pair of brown cowboy boots.

The icing on the outfit cake however was her Chanel 25 Small Handbag in the dreamist shade of baby pink.

© @dualipa Baby pink and butter yellow tones are majorly on trend for SS25

The statement arm candy accessory is new to the French fashion house, first debuting on the runway at Paris Fashion Week as part of its SS25 collection. Currently retailing online for £4,930 and made from supple-grained calfskin, the sorbet-hued hero is set to be the most lusted-after bag for spring and summer this year.

To add an extra layer to the already infatuating ‘fit', Dua wore her hair down in a subtle side parted style and layered the apples of her cheeks with a Sabrina Carpenter-approved amount of rosy blush.

Dua is set to be down under for another week before jet-setting across the Pacific Ocean to New Zealand, and with temperatures currently sitting in the mid 20°C's, it’s likely that we’re about to get a whole lot more outfit inspiration from the cool-girl bride-to-be.