Dua Lipa hops on the 2025 trend cycle in must-see Moon Boots

Despite the weather rising in temperature just a smidge, Dua Lipa is making sure to get the most out of her winter wardrobe before the spring season officially begins.

And let’s be honest, if Dua says cold season dressing isn’t over just yet, it’s not over.

Hopping on one of the fashion sphere's most notable winter trends just in time, Dua Lipa shared a selection of stylish snaps to her Instagram, donning a pair of snow bunny-approved Moonboots.

© @dualipa Dua's off-duty look is peak It-girl

Posing for a mirror selfie, the award-winning singer, songwriter and actress showcased her cool-girl off-duty ensemble. Said It-girl look consisted of a set of baggy, dark-wash blue jeans, a zip-up sporty windbreaker and a pair of cream-toned low Moon boots.

Fashion lovers will know just how iconic the bubble footwear silhouette really is. Inspired by the Apollo moon landing in 1969 the space-infused style has quickly become a favourite in the style world, worn on repeat both on the alpine slopes and the city streets.

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau claims that the: “unique, bulbous look quickly gained popularity beyond the slopes, becoming a symbol of retro-futuristic style. The puffy, lightweight construction, reminiscent of astronaut gear, set moon boots apart from the norm, positioning them as an It-girl statement.”

© @dualipa Dua is a major Moon Boot lover, spotted in a cowhide option over the Christmas break

Continuing on to say Dua is bang on trend with her most recent look (though that was never up for debate) she explains: “This season has been a strong one for Moon Boots, with many influencers and editors sporting the cushioned soles to London Fashion Week SS25 back in September. Pink, red and classic black renditions were out in force, ready to reinstate themselves in mainstream fashion.”

Dua’s particular colourway are the now sold-out ‘Low 'Heart in Cream’ style from the brand's exclusive collaboration with Anita Hass back in December of last year. Though the particular style is hard to get your hands on this late in the game, the Moon Boot website is fully stocked with vibrant and neutral colourways, readily awaiting your viewing pleasure.