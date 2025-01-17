Dua Lipa is the ultimate party girl in nude bralette

Dua Lipa has seamlessly immersed herself in the world of fashion, matching her influence in music with equal fervour.

The 29-year-old singer has formed several relationships with top houses, from Versace to Saint Laurent to name a mere few. However, one designer acquaintance stands out as having a more personal edge - her camaraderie with Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Wishing the French designer a happy birthday via social media on Thursday, Dua shared two sweet images of the pair for all to see. In the second of the duo, the It-Brit styled out a nude bralette, featuring thick halterneck straps and a bandage design à la Hervé Léger.

© @dualipa The singer wished her close friend and brand founder Simon Porte Jacquemus a happy birthday

She paired the minimalistic piece with some low-slung black trousers and hoop earrings, serving up the ultimate club-night outfit.

The Jacquemus house founder stood behind the singer, wearing Kapital’s ‘Patchwork Bandana’ T-shirt featuring green graphic actions and an oversized fit.

© Getty Dua has formed close relationships with several luxury houses

The first snap shared by Dua showcased the two at a picturesque dinner, with the singer donning a blue-white geometric print bodysuit with avant-garde cut-out detailing. She completed her after-hours attire with a pair of Gucci-esque sunglasses, showcasing a Seventies aviator design and orange-tinted lenses.

Dua and Simon’s relationship continues to flourish, with the chart-topper acting as a muse for the creative visionary.

© Getty Images Dua attending the wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in 2022

2024 saw Dua step out in several Jacquemus looks, including a striking backless aqua gown worn in Capri and a floral white gown worn to the designer’s 2022 wedding.

The pop star was spotted in Charleval in France ahead of attending the nuptials of the designer and Marco Maestri at the local town hall. Her whimsical gown featured bolero-style cap sleeves, a split at the bottom and sweet love heart appliqué down the front.

Underneath the sheer dress, Dua wore a white bikini consisting of plain briefs and a bandeau top. Accessories consisted of mismatched white earrings, silver heels, and an understated black handbag to add a pop of contrast to her ethereal aesthetic.