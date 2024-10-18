Dua Lipa just wore this season's coolest leather jacket

Dua Lipa has been advocating for burgundy hues all season long, and we don't know if it's because it's AW24's hottest hue, or because it perfectly compliments her reddish-plum hair colour.

Either way, she's smashing it, and is providing plenty of sartorial inspiration to carry us through the rest of the year.

The latest in her cool-girl-coded wardrobe? A decadent crimson leather jacket, featuring chunky lapels (my personal favourite) and a slightly oversized fit.

She wore the dreamy piece to promote the latest novel in her Service95 Book Club - On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua posed on Instagram wearing the coolest leather jacket of the season

"As we descend into autumn and start thinking about getting out our knits and sadly stowing away our summer dresses, the colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy," says H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallacher, "As the deeper-hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, we’re welcoming it with open arms as it slots perfectly into our heavy wardrobe."

Last weekend, Dua gave the haute hue a flirty popstar makeover, wearing a tiny two-piece on stage to perform on day two of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas. She oozed Autumn It-girl in a satin burgundy cropped top, layered with diamante detailing across the v-neckline and straps. A pair of matching hot pants with a double belt design, a high-rise cut and two diamante brooches at the hip completed her glamorous ensemble.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua shared our two favourite things this season: a great book and burgundy clothing

Everybody from fashion editors to celebrities and royals alike have been championing burgundy hues this season.

Notably, the Princess of Wales made a rare appearance last week on a poignant visit to Southport, wearing a stunning, longline brown wool jacket, layered with a burgundy polka dot blouse for a subtle touch of colour.

© Alamy The Princess of Wales wore a burgundy polka dot blouse last week

On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, Euphoria actress Zendaya posed on Instagram wearing a cheerful coral windbreaker paired with burgundy cycling shorts, putting an autumnal spin on the It-girl go-to street style aesthetic.

Looking to add to your autumn/winter wardrobe? there's only one colour to opt for...