How to style camo print without ever getting it wrong

With Topshop’s return making headlines and nostalgia for past eras on the rise, we’re taking a moment to revisit the defining trends of the 2010s.

Camo print was a regular feature in London back in the day. From khaki cargo pants to sneakers, it dominated the high street like no other daring design.

Camo print first broke into mainstream fashion during the 1960s and 70s, embraced by anti-war protesters and the burgeoning counterculture scene.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski wearing camo print trousers

By the 1990s, avant-garde designers like John Galliano and Jean Paul Gaultier were elevating the pattern, fusing practical military origins with high-fashion innovation.

In the 2000s, luxury labels such as Valentino and Christopher Kane reinvented camo with vibrant neon shades and sumptuous fabrics. More recently, streetwear pioneers, including Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciag,a have reimagined the look, further cementing its reputation as an enduring, transformative element in contemporary fashion.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Miu Miu AW20

© Getty Images Saint Laurent SS16 © Corbis via Getty Images Isabel Marant Womenswear SS23

However, it can be a challenge to style camo print without looking like you’re stuck in an age of pencil skirts and coral-coloured statement necklaces.

So, we’re here to help. Discover the best ways to style camo below and revisit the print with panache.

How to style camo print

© Getty Images Mini Mode A camo print mini skirt is the perfect blend of femininity and army flair. Pair yours with a cosy knit and leather biker boots for a touch of texture.

© Getty Images Cargo Charm Comfortable and cool, cargo pants are here to stay. We'd style ours with a sports-inspired top to create a contemporary, It-girl look.

© Getty Images Midi Magic Camo and ruffles? The ultimate contrast. Camo print has long been associated with masculine uniform, so why not shake things up and throw some frills into the mix?

© Getty Images Graphic Glory Indulge in some Y2K flair and layer a long sleeve camo print tee with a cute mini skirt for a Gen Z-approved look. Chunky jewels essential.

© Getty Images Pattern Clash Didn't you hear? Print clashing is in for SS25. Spice up your look and introduce a mix of colours, designs and textures into your playful street style agenda.

© Getty Images Camo Sneakers Add a subtle dose of camo charm to your off-duty attire by slipping into some printed kicks to elevate any weekend-ready look.