Selena Gomez’s showstopping red mini skirt is a date-night dream 

It's been a big week for former Disney star Selena Gomez, spotted almost every day this week out and about in a slew of enviable ensembles with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, by her side.

Though we needn’t explain to the fashion obsessives just how chic the 32-year-old Only Murders in the Building star is, her most recent all-red look has put her even further up on our list of stylish it-girls to watch.

Spotted walking down the streets of SoHo NYC on Wednesday, en route to a Rare Beauty event for the new Bouncy Blush collection, Selena turned heads in the cutest racy red mini skirt, turtleneck, blazer and heels combo, effortlessly perfecting date-night dressing.

© GC Images Selena radiated It-Girl energy in her bold red outfit

The dreamy skirt in question is from cult favourite fashion brand Magda Butrym and features a giant rose-like applique design on one hip in a ruched wrap-around style.

As for her blazer and sheer turtleneck, both of which are chicer than chic, they are also from Magda Butrym, one of Selena’s favourite designers of late.

© GC Images Selena's skirt is the 'Floral-appliqué mini skirt', which retails for £659

To complete the ultra-cute date-night look, Selena added a set of pointed toe pumps in the same cherry red hue and topped things off with a glossy red lip shade. The Rare Beauty founder wore her on-trend bob in a side part style- the ultimate accessory for those in the know.

© FilmMagic Magda Butrym is a favourite for Selena

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time the singer, actress and entrepreneur has called on Magda Butrym to dress her for an occasion. A few weeks ago, she styled a similar floral adorned mini dress from the brand in a dreamy white hue to attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month.

Racy red looks are also a favourite for the newly engaged It-Girl, spotted in a fluffy coat and plunging neckline dress for a special celebration of her beauty brand in London last month.

All in all, Selena has proved time and time again that she’s the blueprint for date-night dressing inspo, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.