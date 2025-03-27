Selena Gomez’s showstopping red mini skirt is a date-night dream 

It's been a big week for former Disney star Selena Gomez, spotted almost every day this week out and about in a slew of enviable ensembles with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, by her side.
Though we needn’t explain to the fashion obsessives just how chic the 32-year-old Only Murders in the Building star is, her most recent all-red look has put her even further up on our list of stylish it-girls to watch.
Spotted walking down the streets of SoHo NYC on Wednesday, en route to a Rare Beauty event for the new Bouncy Blush collection, Selena turned heads in the cutest racy red mini skirt, turtleneck, blazer and heels combo, effortlessly perfecting date-night dressing.
The dreamy skirt in question is from cult favourite fashion brand Magda Butrym and features a giant rose-like applique design on one hip in a ruched wrap-around style.
As for her blazer and sheer turtleneck, both of which are chicer than chic, they are also from Magda Butrym, one of Selena’s favourite designers of late.
To complete the ultra-cute date-night look, Selena added a set of pointed toe pumps in the same cherry red hue and topped things off with a glossy red lip shade. The Rare Beauty founder wore her on-trend bob in a side part style- the ultimate accessory for those in the know.
Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time the singer, actress and entrepreneur has called on Magda Butrym to dress her for an occasion. A few weeks ago, she styled a similar floral adorned mini dress from the brand in a dreamy white hue to attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month.
Racy red looks are also a favourite for the newly engaged It-Girl, spotted in a fluffy coat and plunging neckline dress for a special celebration of her beauty brand in London last month.
All in all, Selena has proved time and time again that she’s the blueprint for date-night dressing inspo, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.