Dua Lipa’s strapless polka dot dress is a thing of pure wonder
dua lipa in pink mini dress

Dua Lipa’s frothy polka dot dress is a thing of pure wonder

The singer's luxury look was fresh off the Valentino runway

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Dua Lipa’s Instagram feed is akin to a Pinterest board. Impeccable outfits, playful accessories, cool-girl restaurants and far-flung getaways saturate her socials, giving us a daily dose of escapism - no plane ticket required.

The singer is currently living it up on the Australian leg of her Radical Optimism tour. Naturally, the enviable Aussie climate calls for a slew of summer-ready looks - and the star’s latest sartorial offering was far from disappointing. 

Dua took to social media to share her designer attire with her legion of fashion-forward fans. The standout look saw her embracing romance and nostalgia in a strapless pink dress from Alessandro Michele’s debut spring/summer 2025 collection for Valentino. The dress, adorned with playful polka dots and cascading ruffles, radiated fun femininity, while her choice of accessories added a touch of edge.

Dua offset the flirty silhouette with sleek black cat-eye sunglasses, lending a sharp, intellectual touch to the ensemble. A slouchy Chanel 25 shoulder bag, its gold chain strap subtly complementing her stack of diamond bracelets and a delicate gold watch, brought a hint of luxury. 

To fully embrace the retro 1950s-inspired aesthetic, the Londoner layered sheer black tights under knee-high black boots, grounding the airy dress with a bold, modern finish.

Valentino spring/summer 2025 pink polka dot dress© WWD via Getty Images
Valentino spring/summer 2025

Also included in the charming carousel of images was a striking Marni number featuring a mini silhouette, a silk contraction, a black faux fur trim and illustrative detailing across the front. Dua paired the piece with her favoured black knee-high boots, proving the kicks to be a highly versatile pair to pack. 

Among the snaps of perfectly grilled shrimp, Spice Girls members and scenic shots of Bondi Beach, Dua revelled in some Sydney-based down time. She showcased her yoga skills in a series of headstand poses while delving into the Australian cuisine scene and meeting some of the locals (kangaroos), who managed to keep their cool around the chart-topper 

