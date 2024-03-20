Dua Lipa leans into ranchcore and her boots are a must-see

It was only a matter of time before the British songstress followed in the footsteps of Queen Bey’s latest stylistic aesthetic, and thankfully for fans of both fashion and Dua, the wait is finally over.

Posting to her 88.6 million Instagram followers yesterday the Houdini singer proved that even her A-list status wasn’t safe from the fashion world’s yee-haw influence.

© Instagram / @dualipa Consider me influenced

Donning a black and white polka dot v-neck dress, adorned with a velvet red bow to match her fiery cherry-cola locks and a pair of black cowboy boots with noticeable white stitching, the award-winning artist took the internet's most famed new aesthetic to all new heights, proving that you don’t need to be a country girl to sport the viral trend.

In the series of images posted to her ‘gram, Dua can be seen living her best ranch life while on holiday in Mexico. From hugging horses and sporting glittery eyeshadow to eating caviar and tacos, Dua’s captioned her recent photo dump “cdmx para siempreeeee” which translates to “ Mexico forever” leading us to believe that this is just the beginning of the London-born creatives foray into the ranch girl lifestyle.

© Instagram / @dualipa Could this mean there's a country album on the horizon?

It’s no secret that cowgirl dressing in all forms is on the rise at the moment, thanks to the likes of Beyoncé’s new Western era, Miley Cyrus’ rich Tennessee roots (literally, have you seen her recent hair?), Emily Ratajkowski's city-slicking country boots and Bella Hadid’s most recent Instagrammable stable sabbatical.

However, for those of us who are thinking about adopting the trend for ourselves, but aren’t quite ready to get a sky-high Texas-charged blowout and wearing fringed chaps to Sainsbury’s, Dua’s recent interpretation is a little more palatable and can be easily achieved at home. Simply throw on your favourite summer slip dress, add a pair of cowboy boots and voilà, you’re on trend.