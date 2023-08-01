5 fashion journalists share their all-time favourite white tees

The classic white tee is the fashion editor's bread and butter, a fundamental piece that will come in handy time and time again.

Need something minimal to layer under your blazer? Want to brighten the skin? Woken up late? A well-fitting white T-shirt can soothe a plethora of sartorial woes.

As for the very best styles? What we can tell you is this: white tees were not all created equal.

Such a seemingly simple wardrobe staple, and yet, there is so much room for error. Minimal pieces are often less forgiving on the design front because with nothing else to hide behind, any flaw becomes blindingly apparent.

How we chose the pieces

Style: Naturally, style is imperative. While each of us have chosen different silhouettes, the unifying factor is that all of our picks are super flattering (on our respective body types, obviously personal preference is going to play a part here). These will also slip into your wardrobe seamlessly, meaning they are all versatile and will work well alongside separates that you already own.

The genius of a successful white tee boils down to the fit. If we're going slouchy, we want cool-girl effortlessness rather than couch potato, boxy rather than an actual box. You get the picture. Quality: A white tee is no good to us if it won't last. These are styles we have worn (and washed) time and time again. Many of our selections are created from durable, soft cotton.

Hello! Fashion shares the best white T-shirts to add to your wardrobe arsenal:

Natalie Salmon, Digital Editor

Tereza T-shirt - Reiss

"Reiss T-shirt are the ultimate affordable luxury staple IMO, I'm obsessed with the quality and soft fabrics which still toughen up any look. Perfect for wearing under a blazer."

Orin Carlin, SEO Content Writer

Clean Lines Sunfade Baby Tee – Free People

"Trenches, Bretons, bum-sculpting jeans – all of these wardrobe staples I can get onboard with. But I'm allergic to T-shirts, white or otherwise. Far more at home in a pinstripe shirt or voluminous blouse, I go to great lengths to avoid them. Flouting my own fashion rules, I unexpectedly fell hard for this square neck tee by Free People. Created from an infinitely flattering stretchy nylon-spandex blend, it fits like a bodysuit without the torture of poppers. The inbuilt crop top is super comfortable and allows an extra dimension of opacity, and the square elongates the line of the neck. Forgive me for bending the rules, the hue is creamy rather than crisp, but that doesn't faze me in the slightest."

Lauren Ramsay, Digital Writer

Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt – Uniqlo

"I'd been on the hunt for a white tee with a sturdy collar for a while, but it didn't cross my mind to look in the men's section. This piece by Uniqlo feels soft to the touch and has the kind of collar band I was looking for. I sized down and bought a small (I'm usually a size 8 to 10 so would go for a medium) on a whim and haven't looked back since. I'd recommend sizing up if you want a relaxed fit, but if you're unsure, Uniqlo's 'size check' online is really helpful – asking questions all the way down to your bust size. For under £15 it's an absolute steal, and it comes in over 10 more colours. Winner."

Laura Weatherburn, Style Editor

Crew-Neck T-shirt – Arket

"I consider myself a white tee connoisseur, as I probably wear one five out of seven days a week. I love Arket for its high-quality cotton, and they come at a reasonable enough price-tag that I can re-buy if or when they get stained (the woes of wearing neutrals!)."

Eve Fitzpatrick, Junior Fashion Assistant

The Clean Cut T-Shirt – Cos

"My go-to summer staple always has and always will be a white t-shirt. It's the easiest thing to chuck on with any outfit and still feel put together. This t-shirt from Cos is a staple in my wardrobe. The heavyweight cotton fabric and boxy definition makes a simple piece of clothing feel luxurious to wear."

