Emma Watson is a total ski bunny in new Prada campaign

Emma Watson is a treasured fashion muse. Known for her elegant yet contemporary style, the former Harry Potter star effortlessly blends sustainability with high fashion, culminating in awe-inspiring red carpet looks and eco-conscious wardrobe choices.

Considering her status in the Hollywood sphere and her penchant for refined fashion, it was only natural that Prada came calling. Emma has acted as a brand ambassador for the Italian house since 2022, and on Thursday, took to social media to share snippets of her new campaign with the brand.

Filmed in the snow-capped mountainous peaks of Zermatt in Switzerland,, the Prada Beauty campaign depicted Emma hopping down from a helicopter and exploring the glistening slopes. For the project, she sported a puffed Prada ski suit featuring a white hue, black piping and the iconic Prada Sport logo in red.

© Prada Emma Watson for Prada Beauty

The actress wore her caramel tresses down loose in a straightened style and opted for an English Rose makeup palette; a bright red lip, a porcelain complexion and a subtle touch of blush.

Armed with a black ski helmet also featuring the sporty logo, chunky black snow boots and sumptuous knit underlayers, the Oxfordshire native served up ski bunny à la mode, but with a refined Prada twist of course.

© Prada Beauty The campaign was set in Zermatt, Switzerland

Emma has long supported the brand, stepping out last year to attend the Prada autumn/winter 2024 womenswear fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

For the A-lister bash, she wore a refreshingly cool blue and white sheer floral dress featuring layers of frothy lace detailing, a dreamy print and a mini silhouette. She topped the 2010s-inspired frock with a whisper-light nylon coat that fell to her shins and showcased a classic navy hue.

© Getty The Harry Potter actress attended Prada's MFW show

Her Prada slingbacks, adorned with the iconic inverted triangle, leaned into quiet luxury, while a sleek black bag and a minimalist razor thin white belt tied the look together with understated elegance.