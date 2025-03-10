Victoria Beckham's jacket is bang on trend for spring 2025

During Paris Fashion Week all eyes are on Victoria Beckham.

From the outfits she wears before, during and after the show, to her designs on the runway and her family who turn out to support her without fail at every presentation.

This season, it's her outerwear wardrobe that has captured attention thanks to her continuation to sport effortlessly elegant pieces that make a statement.

The latest piece she showcased, was in an Instagram story image shared to mark her mother Jackie Adams' birthday. She captioned the image "Happy birthday @jackie_adams!!! I love you xxx."

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared an Instagram image to mark her mother Jackie's birthday

Victoria posed with her parents wearing the Hooded leather-trimmed wool coat from her eponymous label, Victoria Beckham.

The navy piece from her autumn/winter 2024 collection is a deconstructed take on a duffle coat, featuring elegant contrasting leather trims and an oversized hood.

For spring/summer 2025, navy is the new black. From stars like Cynthia Erivo wearing deep blue gowns on the red carpet to accessories designer Anya Hindmarch opting for a stylish navy suit to receive her DBE at Buckingham Palace, the ultra-elegant hue is a firm fashion favourite for this season.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo opted for navy at the 2025 Grammy's © WireImage Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revived her navy Hermes bomber at the 2025 Invictus Games

What's more, plenty of fashionistas - particularly on the street style front, are ditching long-length coats in favour of shorter pieces, including barn jackets and classic 90s-coded leather bombers.

Victoria's outerwear game has been unrivalled this Paris Fashion Week. She arrived in France wearing a longline grey coat which was first showcased on the runway in her autumn/winter 2024 collection. The piece featured concealed pockets at the front, belt loops, a self-tie belt and splits at the side. The pièce de résistance was the statement collar that she had turned upwards to cover her face, reaching just below the nose.

© GC Images Victoria's outerwear collection has been the talk of the town this PFW

Heading out of the French capital, she wore an almost identical style piece but a trench coat, in a classic beige colourway with the statement incognito-esque collar.

Looking for coat inspiration for the season ahead? Look no further...