Victoria Beckham has just redesigned one of her most iconic outfits of all time

Victoria Beckham never strays too far from her signature style agenda.

The fashion designer shared images on Instagram of her and daughter Harper at a girl's dinner in Miami, and the fashion designer wore a brand new version of one of her most iconic fits of all time, proving just how timeless her sartorial dress code is.

Victoria opted for a crisp white tailored suit paired with a matching white base layer and a brown and gold belt to break up the washed ensemble.

Victoria Beckham in a white suit from her SS24 collection

All-white looks have been top of the singer-cum-fashion designer’s agenda since 1998, when she donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with slim-leg trousers for the Spice World premiere, paired with one of her numerous signature bob styles.

25 years on, VB has recreated her iconic look and given it a contemporary makeover for her SS24 collection. Her latest silhouette boasted her go-to fit and flare, long-length trousers and a blazer with an oversized fit and padded shoulders to create a formal-cool boxy silhouette. The sleeves meanwhile are scrunched just below the elbow to give a slightly more relaxed feel.

Victoria at the 1998 Spice World premiere in a white tuxedo suit

Victoria explained in her post: “I’m wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street”,

As far as stylish mother/daughter duos go, no two do it quite like Victoria and Harper.

In true Beckham style, the former Spice Girl often gushes over her daughter saying she’s her ‘number one’ fashion muse and that she inspires her make-up, whilst Harper is an absolute fashionista in the making, following in her fashion-forward mum’s footsteps and is always donning the coolest get-ups. The ultimate stylish family goals.

Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham wearing two iconic VB outfits

Though only 12 years old, it appears the youngest of the Beckham clan is already developing a signature style - slip dresses. She wore the same cool-girl approved attire to Victoria’s latest show in Paris and her 12th birthday Prada party. For the lunch with Victoria in Miami, Harper wore a black maxi slip paired with chunky trainers and a dainty silver necklace.

Slip dresses have been a Victoria go-to from the 90s. From soft pink at the Jacquemus show to lime green for a lavish party, an elegant quiet luxury-approved maxi is still one of her go-to's for 2023.

Victoria's look proves that if it's not broken, don't fix it - just give it a slight upgrade for a more relevant feel.