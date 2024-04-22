Victoria Beckham's sheer mint green birthday dress is a thing of dreams

As far as birthday celebrations go, Victoria Beckham's recent 50th bash was the crème de la crème. Equally as star-studded, stylish and opulent as you could imagine, the night was filled to the brim with stand-out looks, particularly from the birthday girl herself.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham 50 looks great on you VB

Of course, the designer, mother, former Spice Girl and fashion mogul wore something from her own namesake label. For this occasion opting for a custom sheer mint green with floral hip accents, the same design we saw on her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz in a Paris Fashion Week behind-the-scenes snap. She paired her figure-highlighting ensemble with a pair of black high-waisted underwear which were designed to be seen, leaning into fashion's latest 'no pants' craze, a stack of diamond bangles on her wrist, and the most iconic accessory of all, her now famous black crutches.

For glam, VB kept things simple and sleek, letting her long brunette mane loose to cascade over her show-stopping ensemble. We can’t know for sure but we have it on good authority that her makeup look for the night was courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty, likely consisting of her beloved Satin Kajal Liner and a nude shade of Posh lipstick.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham The girl gang got back together for a night

The guestlist was nothing short of VIP, with former girl band members Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell all in attendance, as well as long-time besties Eva Longoria and Tom Cruise.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Mother daughter goals

As for the Beckham family, Victoria and David’s children Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo all came out to celebrate their iconic mother. Harper followed in her mother's stylish footsteps, donning an ivory-white satin slip gown from the new Victoria Beckham collection.

Victoria's dreamy birthday look comes as no surprise to fans as she's proved time and time again on the world stage that she is the definition of chic, often sporting white tailored suits, graphic t-shirts and trousers, slip dresses and sky-high stiletto heels.

It’s very clear that at 50 years old, Victoria has never looked better.