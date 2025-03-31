Nicola Peltz Beckham's preppy knit oozes girl-next-door chic 

The fashion industry is currently gripped by an obsession with 90s and 2010s nostalgia - and it seems that the celebrity sphere is catching on too.

On Sunday, Nicola Peltz Beckham debuted a brand new look that effortlessly leaned into this zeitgeisty trend. The actress enjoyed a weekend away with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, arming herself with a dreamy getaway wardrobe that centred on preppy-chic pieces.

The star wrapped up warm in a fine wool jumper complete with a navy colourway, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a cable-knit finish. She paired the piece with some classic black trousers featuring a figure-kissing fit and her beloved oval-shaped sunglasses.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola leaned into preppy-chic style

Nicole wore her inky brunette locks swept back into a slick ponytail, making for a casual yet polished off-duty aesthetic.

Brooklyn complemented his wife’s low-key look, slipping into a grey-hued sweatshirt with a sporty graphic design and a black baseball cap.

The images, which Nicola ever-so generously shared via social media, were captioned: “Still dreaming about last weekend.”

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The actress married Y2K textures with heritage pieces

Cable-knit sweaters date back to the Aran Islands of Ireland, where fishermen wore them for warmth and durability. The intricate patterns were often family-specific and believed to offer good luck.

In the 20th century, cable knits became a staple of preppy fashion, embraced by Ivy League students. Ralph Lauren further popularised them in the 1970s, incorporating them into his vision of classic American style, blending heritage craftsmanship with refined, everyday luxury.

The snug designs remain popular today due to their timeless appeal, comfort, and vintage revival trends. Ralph Lauren’s designs, in particular, sell well on secondhand platforms such as Depop and eBay, reflecting sustained demand for classic preppy style, quality craftsmanship, and nostalgic fashion that transcends trends.

Never one to miss out on a throwback fashion moment, it seems that Nicola is embracing scholarly style - and we’re very much here for it.