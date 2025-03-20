Model Kaia Gerber and actor Lewis Pullman are the latest it-couple in town

Model Kaia Gerber needs no introduction for fashion fans. The supermodel daughter of supermodel legend Cindy Crawford hit the spotlight back in 2016 and subsequently rocketed to superstardom in the fashion sphere.

She made her runway debut for Raf Simons at Calvin Klein and has since walked for the biggest and the best labels on the planet including Versace, Alexander McQueen, Fendi and Miu Miu.

She’s also flexed her acting chops by appearing in slapstick comedy horror Bottoms alongside Ayo Edebiri and Saturday Night, and she’s recently been treading the boards in Los Angeles, appearing in the play Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at The Matrix Theatre.

© GC Images Kaia Gerber spotted in Los Angeles on March 6

Kaia’s previous high-profile relationship saw her linked to Elvis actor, the very sultry-voiced Austin Butler, but in January reports broke that their pair had split after 3 years together.

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala in New York

But we bring good news, there are rumours of a new beau in Kaia’s life and even better, he’s nepo baby royalty!

Who is Lewis Pullman?

Lewis Pullman is an actor whose career kicked off with an appearance in The Ballad of Lefty Brown, a Western action film back in 2017. His most famous appearance was in the Top Gun reboot alongside Tom Cruise in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick and this year he’ll be starring in a Marvel action movie Thunderbolts, alongside Florence Pugh.

© FilmMagic Lewis Pullman attends the World Premiere Captain America in Hollywood

But, very excitingly he’s the son of rom-com icon Bill Pullman, who starred in some of the best 90s films of the genre including While You Were Sleeping and Sleepless in Seattle (we’re big fans, can you tell.) Bill was also a blockbuster star appearing in beloved films such as Independence Day and Caspar.

Inside their budding romance:

The pair were first linked earlier this year, with reports suggesting that they’ve always run in the same circles and share friends etc. Lewis supported Kaia in her on-stage role by popping to The Matrix Theatre to catch a performance and the pair were briefly papped together post-show. Very cute!