Meghan Markle's white trousers and T-shirt combo is a major spring statement

When it comes to spring styling, a pair of crisp white trousers and a plain white tee reign supreme - and it seems nobody understands this more than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Forever a style muse for those who love classic tailoring, simple elegance and tones of neutrals, Meghan’s sartorial style game seems to flourish in the warmer months- which is fitting considering she spends most months of the year at home in the sunny California state.

Ahead of the launch of her new re-brand, As Ever, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, Meghan took to her Instagram to thank those involved, spotted sporting a peak-chic all-white look that would be perfect for SS25.

© @meghan

In a selection of behind the scenes snaps, Meghan can be seen in a classic form-fitting plain white T-shirt, tucked into a set of high waisted, tailored, cropped white trousers. To elevate the subtle ivory-toned look, she added a set of two-toned Chanel slingbacks, and a selection of gold bangles and her beloved Cartier Tank Française watch.

Though a simple look, Meghan proved that not all great outfits need to be overthought.

© Netflix Meghan was seen styling a selection of spring-infused outfits on her Netflix show

Meghan is currently taking no days off from work, recently launching her own Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful Montecito estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

© @aseverofficial Meghan has already posted a slew of stylish images to her brand's Instagram account

As for her new brand As Ever, which launches officially on April 2, Meghan is tapping into her hostess-with-the-mostess duties once again, offering a “collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.”

© @aseverofficial The Duchess is the epitome of laid-back summer style

For fans of the Duchess and her laid-back style, with the launch will come a selection of new images of her dressed to impress on the brand's official Instagram.

Cue lots of crisp white linen shirts and blue jean combos, raffia gardening hats and dreamy sun dresses.